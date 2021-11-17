Cast Announced for World Premiere of SHEILA'S ISLAND

Olivier Award winner Sara Crowe (Private Lives, Aldwych Theatre; Calendar Girls the Musical, UK Tour and West End; Four Weddings and a Funeral), Eastern Eye Award winner Rina Fatania (Waking/Walking, Kiln Theatre; Dead Dog in a Suitcase, UK and International tour), Judy Flynn (The Brittas Empire, BBC; Dinnerladies, BBC), and Abigail Thaw (Endeavour, ITV) have been cast in Yvonne Arnaud's production of Sheila's Island by Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots, The Band). This sparkling, sharp-witted new comedy is akin to The Office meets Lord of the Flies meets Miranda.

Rooted in the everyday lives of four women finding themselves truly out of their comfort zones, Sheila's Island examines what lies beneath the superficiality of office relationships. With vulnerability, viciousness, painful honesty and great wit, we can all (female or male) see some of ourselves in Sheila, Denise, Fay and Julie.

Tim Firth comments, As a male writer I initially thought what happens on the island could only happen between men. It took Joanna Read to remind me that shoddy, childish and viciously destructive behaviour is not the exclusive preserve of the male sex.

Joanna Read, Director of Sheila's Island and Chief Executive of Yvonne Arnaud Theatre comments, I've had a very enjoyable time demonstrating to Tim quite how mean women can be. I'm thrilled to be working with such a talented, well-known cast. They have so much comedy experience between them it's going to be hysterical working together.

Bonfire night 2019 and Sheila, Denise, Julie, and Fay are Team C in Pennine Mineral Water Ltd.'s annual outward bound team-building weekend. Somehow, Marketing Manager Sheila has been nominated team leader, and, using her cryptic crossword solving skills, has unwittingly stranded her team on an island in the Lake District. As the mobile batteries die, and cold and hunger take over, our intrepid heroines find themselves called on to manufacture escape routes using cable ties and spatulas and create a rescue flag with plastic plates and a toasting fork. Is it possible to build an adequate night shelter with a prom dress and a sleeveless jumper? Is there an I in Team? And do endless verses of Kumbaya really keep up spirits?

Sheila's Island is a sparkling new version of Tim Firth's sharp-witted and highly acclaimed comedy Neville's Island. It will be directed by Yvonne Arnaud Theatre's Director and Chief Executive Joanna Read.

The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre opened its doors in 1965 and built an impressive reputation as a producer of significant work much of which transferred to the West End and toured nationally. This new tour is at the forefront of Joanna Read's commitment to re-establishing the theatre as a maker of great productions for Guildford, and beyond.

Tour Dates

10th - 19th February 2022 Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/sheilas-island

22nd - 26th February Exeter Northcott Theatre

Stocker Rd, Exeter EX4 4QB

https://www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/your-visit/

1st - 5th March King's Theatre, Edinburgh

2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/sheilas-island

15th - 19th March MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

142 - 144 Above Bar Street, Southampton, SO14 7DU

https://www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk/what-s-on/sheilas-island-2022/

22nd - 26th March Derby Theatre

15 Theatre Walk, Derby, DE1 2NF

https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/sheilas-island-by-yvonne-arnaud-theatre

29th March - 2nd April The Lowry, Manchester

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/sheilas-island/

5th - 9th April Liverpool Playhouse

Williamson Square, Liverpool L1 1EL

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/sheilas-island





12th - 16th April Crewe Lyceum

Heath St, Crewe CW1 2DA

https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-sheilas-island-crewe-2022

19th - 23rd April Brighton Theatre Royal

New Rd, Brighton BN1 1SD

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/sheilas-island/theatre-royal-brighton/

26th - 30th April Richmond Theatre

1 Little Grn, Richmond TW9 1QH

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/sheilas-island/richmond-theatre/

3rd - 7th May Salisbury Playhouse

Malthouse Ln, Salisbury SP2 7RA

https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/whats-on/main-house/sheilas-island/

10th - 14th May Theatre Royal, Bath

Saw Cl, Bath BA1 1ET