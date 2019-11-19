Cast Announced for UK Tour of SANTA'S ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER

Does this story sound familiar? Well you would be right. The age-old fairy tale of 'The Elves and the Shoemaker' was a book first published in 1965 and has been a popular children's story ever since. This Christmas, CBBC writer 'Ian Billings' has revamped this traditional masterpiece and added a few unexpected twists and turns that will really capture the children's imaginations. The show features original upbeat music by Richard Lammings, high energy choreography, beautiful set and costumes and a surprise guest in a red coat that has lots of gifts for all of the Children.

The show's producer, Sam Bradshaw teamed up with Chickenshed Theatre company last year to create a 6week tour of a David Walliams stage adaptation that touched the hearts of the nation this summer. Now they return with a new Christmas Musical with more heart and charm than ever before.

The cast features Daniel Joseph Serra, Holly Masters and Amy Little pictured below under the direction of Sam Bradshaw and Choreography of Natalie Woods prior to her West end run of Hairspray next Summer.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You