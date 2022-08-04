Cast Announced For Tour of Malorie Blackman's NOUGHTS & CROSSES

Pilot Theatre has announced full casting for their forthcoming production tour of Sabrina Mahfouz's adaptation of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed young adult novel of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia - Noughts & Crosses.

Noughts & Crosses' exciting cast will be led by Effie Ansah (The Maladies, Almeida Theatre) and James Arden in their first leading roles as Sephy and Callum; Emma Keele (East is East, Birmingham Rep and National Theatre and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, UK Tour) as Meggie; Nathanial McClosky (Macbeth, Box Clever Theatre) as Jude; Amie Buhari (Flowers, Channel 4 ) as Jasmine; Steph Asamoah (Billy Eliot, Curve Theatre ) as Minerva; Chris Jack (Brighton Rock, Pilot Theatre and York Theatre Royal and Our Town, Royal Exchange Manchester) as Kamal, Daniel Copeland ( Invincible, Orange Tree Theatre and The Jungle Book, Leeds Playhouse) as Ryan and newcomer Tom Coleman as Nought Man, Andrew Dorn and understudy to Callum and Jude. Daniel Norford (Small Island and The Welkin, National Theatre and The Lion King, UK Tour) will be joining the cast in Spring in the role of Kamal. All actors will also play ensemble roles.

Sephy is a Cross and Callum is a Nought. Between Noughts and Crosses there are racial and social divides. A segregated society teeters on a volatile knife edge.

As violence breaks out, Sephy and Callum draw closer, but this is a romance that will lead them into terrible danger.

Told from the perspectives of two teenagers, Noughts & Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Noughts & Crosses first toured in 2019 as the first co-production between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre, Colchester, and York Theatre Royal who in 2018 formed a new partnership to develop, produce and present theatre for younger audiences. The Pilot Theatre production was seen by over 30,000 people on tour with 40 % of the audience being aged under twenty. It went on to win Pilot Theatre the award for excellence in Touring at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

Directed by Pilot Theatre's Artistic Director Esther Richardson, Noughts & Crosses will open at York Theatre Royal from 16-24 September and will then tour to Richmond Theatre, London (27 Sept - 1 Oct); Exeter Northcott (4- 8 Oct); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (11- 15 Oct); Northern Stage, Newcastle (18 - 22 Oct); Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (1-5 Nov); New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (8-12 Nov); The Alexandra Birmingham (15-19 Nov) Liverpool Playhouse (22- 26 Nov); The Lowry, Salford (17-21 Jan 2023), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (24-28 Jan); Rose Theatre, Kingston (31 Jan-11 Feb); Theatre Royal Brighton (21-25 Feb); Oldham Coliseum (14-18 Mar); Poole Lighthouse (21-25 Mar) and Curve Theatre, Leicester (28 Mar-1 Apr)

For more information on Noughts & Crosses please visit www.pilot-theatre.com

Tour Dates

16-24 September- York Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01904 623568 www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

27 September - 1 October - Richmond Theatre, London

Box Office: 0844 8717615 / www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

4-8 October - Exeter Northcott

Box Office: 01392 726363 / www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/

11-15 October - Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Box Office: 01483 440000 / www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/

18-22 October -Northern Stage, Newcastle

Box Office: 0191 2305151 // https://www.northernstage.co.uk/

1-5 November - Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Box Office: 01484 430528 / www.thelbt.org/

8-12 November - New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

Box Office: 01473 295900 www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/

15-19 November - Birmingham Alexandra

Box Office: https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

22-26 November - Liverpool Playhouse

Box Office: 0151 7094776 www.everymanplayhouse.com/

17-21 January 2023 - The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: 0343 208 1850 www.thelowry.com

24-28 January 2023 - Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Box Office: 024 7655 3055 www.belgrade.co.uk

31 Jan - 11 Feb 2023 - Rose Theatre, Kingston

Box Office: 02081740090 www.rosetheatre.org

21-25 February 2023 - Theatre Royal Brighton

Box Office: 0333 009 6690 www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

14-18 March 2023 - Oldham Coliseum

Box Office: 0161 624 2829 www.coliseum.org.uk

21-25 March 2023 - Poole Lighthouse

Box Office: 01202 280000 www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

28 March - 1 April 2023 - Curve Theatre, Leicester

Box Office: 0116 242 3560 www.curveonline.co.uk