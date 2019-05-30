Cast Announced For Theatr na nOg's Award-Winning New Musical EYE OF THE STORM

This autumn multi award-winning Theatr na nÓg (Nye & Jennie, TOM) take their hit musical on its debut UK tour. The six week tour follows hot on the heels of the show's Asian premiere earlier this year, which performed to sell-out audiences in Hong Kong.

The production is written by Artistic Director, Geinor Styles. With a host of talent both on stage and behind the scenes, this promises to be the kind of theatre that will make an impact with a powerful and inspirational message addressing the Climate Emergency we face and how important the role of the next generation will play in making that change.

Winner of Best Show for Young People at the 2018 Wales Theatre Awards, Eye of the Storm is set in the Welsh Valleys and tells the story of Emmie, a young carer, who's passion for science leads to her invention of an artificial tornado for renewable energy. The hit show boasts a memorable soundtrack written by the prolific songwriter Amy Wadge, best known for her Grammy Award winning song Thinking Out Loud (co-written with Ed SHeeran) and recent BAFTA Award for her soundtrack to BBC One's Keeping Faith.

Amy Wadge's soundtrack will be played live on stage by a cast of eight talented actor musicians, arranged by musical director Barnaby Southgate (Nyrsys; Grandma Saves the Day)

Returning to take the lead role of Emmie is rising star singer-songwriter Rosey Cale. Hailing from Pembrokeshire, Rosey's music has been featured on BBC Introducing, BBC Radio Wales and has seen Rosey hailed as one of the year's musicians to watch by Louder Than War.

Rosey will be joined by a wealth of Welsh talent including, Llinos Daniel, who performed at The Sherman Theatre's Christmas production of Little Red Riding Hood. Caitlin McKee returns to portray Emmie's sister Karen in the show, a former recipient of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Excellence in Musical Theatre Award. Talented drummer and pianist Keiran Bailey returns to the company, having featured in numerous Theatr na nÓg productions, including their five star Tom Jones musical TOM, in which Keiran portrayed the drummer Chris Slade, and the company's 2018 production of The White Feather.

Dan Miles will be starring alongside Rosey as Lloyd, taking a break from international touring as a member of the award-winning Frankie's Guys: A Celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Dan was recently seen in The Pirates of Penzance at The Wilton Music Hall. Cast as Emmie's jaded physics teacher Walt, Dan Bottomley joins the Theatr na nÓg team for a second time, following his Hong Kong debut with company in January 2019. His recent theatre credits include Moll Flanders at Colchester Mercury and Oberon's Cure with Rude Mechanicals Theatre Co.

Making his debut performance with the company is James William-Pattison, a recent graduate of Mountview who is currently performing in Queens Theatre Hornchurch's production of The Hired Man.

Living up to Theatr na nÓg's trademark of bringing the best of theatre for young audiences, Eye of the Storm features a skilled Creative Team including Carl Davies, a finalist in the Linbury Biennial Prize has designed the set and costume; movement by Maggie Rawlinson; lighting design by Elanor Higgins; AV designed by Andy Pike and sound design by Olivier nominee Mike Beer.

The tour runs throughout September and October 2019, visiting Edinburgh Kings Theatre, Swansea Grand Theatre, Portsmouth Theatre Royal, Birmingham Hippodrome, Riverfront Newport, Pontio in Bangor and Aberystwyth Arts Centre.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You