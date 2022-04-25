Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of THE BOOKIES At Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep has announced the cast for The Bookies, a riveting new black comedy premiering on 3 May. Fresh off starring opposite each other in the Scottish Premiere of The Children, Irene Macdougall and Barrie Hunter star in the production as Michelle and Harry. Also joining from the Ensemble, Ewan Donald takes on the role of Pat, and returning to the Dundee Rep stage after making his Rep debut in Wings Around Dundee as well as starring in A Christmas Carol, Benjamin Osugo takes the stage as John.

One dark night, a rundown Edinburgh bookies' staff and regular customers, Michelle, Pat, John and Harry's lives take an unexpected turn... Shop manager Pat wonders if it is odds-on that he will lose his job. Gambling addict Harry is convinced there is a ghost in the machine. Dark forces are at work, tensions rise and accusations fly but will the truth by finally revealed?

The Bookies is a dark thriller comedy, dealing with themes such as misogyny, racism, greed, addiction and toxic masculinity, and, with a dash of magic realism, it will see audiences on the edge of their seats, wondering who out of the four untrustworthy heroes will win, and who will lose. Get ready for a night of secrets, lies and surprises with everyone keeping their cards close to their chest. Place your bets now!

Written in East Coast dialect by two working class Scottish writers and best friends of over 20 years, Mikey Burnett and Joe McCann, the play emerged as an idea over 15 years ago. Helped by Mikey's experience of working in the betting industry and advice from another celebrated Scottish playwright, Douglas Maxwell, The Bookies is directed by award-winning actor, director and writer, Sally Reid, known to wider audiences from her roles in River City and Scot Squad. Dundee Rep is excited to be working with Sally once more and see her entering the world of sports again, following the success of Smile which focused on the legendary and controversial figure of Jim McLean, Dundee United's boss.

Director Sally Reid said: "An incredible team of creative talent from the writers, actors, designers and crew are bringing The Bookies to life and it's all very exciting.

"The play is a quick witted, fast paced dark comedy and it really takes you on a journey of discovery with the characters and lots of winning and losing along the way..."

