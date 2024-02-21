Cast Announced For THE KITE RUNNER UK Tour Visiting Theatre Royal Brighton This June

Casting has been announced for the UK tour of THE KITE RUNNER. Direct from an acclaimed Broadway season the show will tour the UK playing Theatre Royal Brighton from 11 – 15 June.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel, this haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a country on the verge of war and best friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, the skies are full of colour and the streets are full of the excitement of a kite flying tournament, but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

One Broadway season and two West End seasons have garnered international acclaim for this incredibly powerful story.

The Kite Runner, adapted by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft, will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 June 2024.

Cast:

Stuart Vincent (Amir) His previous theatre credits also include The Kite Runner (UK tour), The Play That Goes Wrong (West End) and Romeo and Juliet (Orange Tree Theatre).

Yazdan Qafouri (Hassan/Schrab) was in The Lord of The Rings and Othello (both The Watermill Theatre); Rumi (London Coliseum), The Band (West End & UK Tour).

Dean Rehman (Baba) rejoins The Kite Runner for this tour. His recent theatre credits include the role of Everyman with Trifle Gathering at the Eden Project and national tour and Ash in Idle They Yammer at The Other Room.

Daphne Kouma (Soraya) was in The Beekeeper of Aleppo (Nottingham Playhouse/UK Tour) and A Christmas Carol starring Jim Broadbent (West End).

Bhavin Bhatt (Assef) returns to The Kite Runner in the role that saw him named Best Newcomer at the Asian Media Awards in the West End production. Other roles include Lucky Pawar in Bring On The Bollywood (Belgrade Theatre) and Shailesh in Pereira's Bakery at 76 Chapel Road (Curve Theatre).

Tiran Aakel (Ali/Farid) also rejoins the The Kite Runner for this tour. Other credits include The Jungle (West End), The EU Killed My Dad (Jermyn Street Theatre), The Girl On The Train (Salisbury Playhouse).

Ian Abeyesekera (Gen Taheri) rejoins the The Kite Runner for this tour. His other credits include Twelfth Night (RSC), Enemy of the People (Tara Arts).

Christopher Glover (Ramin Khan) rejoins the The Kite Runner for this tour. Other credits include Oliver! (Leeds Playhouse), The Card (New Vic), Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four (UK, Netherlands & China Tour).

Aram Mardourian (Kamal) was in The Beekeeper of Aleppo (Nottingham Playhouse/UK Tour), The Night of the Iguana (The Ustinov Theatre).

Stanton Wright (Wali) his credits include The Kite Runner (UK tour), Great Expectations (Mercury Theatre, Colchester), Twelfth Night (RSC), Romeo & Juliet (Stafford Gatehouse Theatre), Orlando (Jermyn Street Theatre.

Amar Aggoun (ensemble) was in Ian Hislop & Nick Newman's The Wipers Times (The Watermill Theatre, West End & UK Tour and Americana by Hungry B*tches Productions.

Sulin Hasso (ensemble) was in Maryland (Riverside Studios), Bard in the Yard (Turbine Theatre) and Repeat Signal (November Club).

Hanif Khan (Tabla player) has been the resident Tabla player on The Kite Runner since 2013. His career has included international performances in Europe, the Middle East and North America as well as UK wide performances including prestigious concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, The Royal Opera House, Edinburgh International Festival, Glastonbury, and Womad festival.

The Kite Runner plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 June. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.