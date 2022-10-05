Cast Announced For ROBIN HOOD At Saffron Hall This Christmas

Saffron Hall and KD Theatre Productions have announced the cast for this year's pantomime extravaganza Robin Hood - the Greatest Pantomime Adventure!

This fantastic new production of the greatest pantomime adventure, Robin Hood, will be brought to you by the team behind last year's spectacular production of The Wizard of Oz, and they cannot wait to be back at Saffron Hall.

Musical theatre star Harry Goodson-Bevan (Saturday Night Fever UK Tour, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends - A Celebration) will play our dashing hero Robin Hood.

Darcy Manning will join him as Maid Marion, Lucy Bell (Wizard Of Oz UK Tour) as Little Joan, pantomime favourite Rob Stevens as Dame Dolly, Nathan Rees as the hilarious Silly Willy and Samuel Wright as the evil Sherriff of Nottingham!

Robin Hood - the Greatest Pantomime Adventure will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages from Thursday 22nd December 2022 to Thursday 29th December 2022.

Join Robin Hood, the arrow-shooting heroic outlaw, as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his Merry Men try to save the local townspeople and defeat the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

Robin Hood: The Greatest Pantomime Adventure promises audience participation, hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines, and spectacular sets and costumes that are sure to hit the mark!

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, Producers at KD Theatre Productions, said "We are delighted to be returning to Saffron Hall and working with their fantastic team to bring another spectacular and exciting extravaganza this Christmas. We have creating the production behind the scenes throughout the year, and can't wait to provide a quality and entertaining pantomime for the people of Saffron Walden."

Angela Dixon, Chief Executive at Saffron Hall, said "Following the success of 'The Wizard of OZ', Saffron Hall's first ever pantomime, we are delighted to continue our relationship with KD Theatre. This year's production promises to be the perfect treat for all the family, with even more fun and adventure than last year's spectacular show."

Book your tickets today for this adventure for the whole family - Robin Hood - the Greatest Pantomime Adventure will be filled to the brim with audience participation, laughs a plenty, and merry men in tights.