Cast Announced For Brand New Jukebox Musical LOVE LETTERS

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has announced the cast for its production of Love Letters, a brand new musical written and directed by Douglas Rintoul. The production runs 24 April - 16 May. The production marks the next step in the Theatre's Essex On Stage programme, going on to tour to Towngate Theatre in Basildon and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford.

Natasha Lewis stars as Danni. She comes direct from the Royal Shakespeare Company's critically acclaimed musical adaptation of David Walliams' book, The Boy In The Dress, which features music by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers. Joining her as her love interest, Justin, is Alex Tomkins, who has just finished his run as the lead in the hit West-End musical School of Rock. The pair have been regulars at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, starring in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Made In Dagenham respectively.

Several others of the cast will be familiar to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch audiences, Molly-Grace Cutler, Claire Greenway, Claire Storey and Steve Simmonds, have all had brilliant roles in hit Queen's Theatre musicals and pantomimes. Molly-Grace Cutler has starred in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Beauty and the Beast, Claire Greenway in Jack and the Beanstalk, Claire Storey in Steel Magnolias and The Taming of the Shrew and Steve Simmonds in Made in Dagenham and Return to the Forbidden Planet.

Director Douglas Rintoul says 'we're thrilled to have so many familiar faces return to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch. This storming company is made up of the crème de la crème of the actor-musician world, many coming straight off smash-hit shows. They're going to make Love Letters a joyous and unmissable show.'

Love Letters tells the story of an unposted love letter meant to be sent between a passionate young couple‎ dating, only to be delivered many years later. With a raft of brilliant songs from Essex's very best‎, with hits ranging from the 60s to today, this funny and popular working class love story promises to be an uplifting night out for everyone proudly calling Essex their home.

Cast includes Molly-Grace Cutler (The Worst Witch, West End tour); Andrew Gallo (Sunny Afternoon, UK Tour); Claire Greenway (Sister Act, London Palladium), Jon House (Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall), Natasha Lewis (The Boy in the Dress, RSC); Steve Simmonds (Assassins, The Watermill Theatre), Claire Storey (British Theatre Awards: Best Supporting Actress - Importance of Being Earnest, Nottingham Playhouse) and Alex Tomkins (School Of Rock, Gillian Lynne Theatre).

For more information about the Theatre visit queens-theatre.co.uk





