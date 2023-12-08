Career Boosting Paid Opportunity Launches For West Yorkshire-based Creative Artist at Leeds Playhouse

The Playhouse is looking for a Jerwood Scenic Workshop Trainee to join its expert team on a paid, three-month placement. 

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Calling all West Yorkshire-based early career artists! Leeds Playhouse is looking for a Jerwood Scenic Workshop Trainee to join its expert team on a paid, three-month placement. 

This exciting opportunity, supported by the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund, will give a locally rooted artist, maker or designer the chance to gain valuable, practical experience as part of the Playhouse's industry-leading Scenic Workshop team.  

Working with highly experienced, skilled professionals, they will be part of the making process for Here You Come Again, a new musical based around the hits of country legend Dolly Parton, which is part of the Playhouse's upcoming Spring/Summer 24 season. They will also: work across departments – carpentry, metal-working, props, scenic art, technical drawing; get a front row seat on the creation process by liaising with designers and creative teams; establish a wider network of relationships across the Yorkshire theatre community; and get the opportunity to see lots of great productions in the Playhouse's three auditoriums.    

Amy Leach, Deputy Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse, said: “We understand how challenging it can be for early career theatre workers to build a sustainable career, establish specialisms and develop their work for bigger scales and spaces. Which is why we're so thrilled to be able to offer this Jerwood Scenic Workshop Traineeship to an artist in the early stages of developing their theatre craft skills.  

“At the Playhouse, we endeavor to support artists from across Yorkshire, including the development of vital backstage makers, designers and craftspeople. We're delighted to have the support of the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund in helping us to further broaden the scope of our development work with this exciting opportunity.” 

The Playhouse is one of 16 organisations benefitting from a total of £1m invested by Jerwood Arts in early-career artist development programmes in 2023/24. In 2023, the Leeds theatre has welcomed early-career theatre designer Delicia Sorhaindo on a year-long placement in partnership with Leeds-based children's theatre company tutti frutti, and has run an Introduction to Set Design Course for 16 locally rooted artists. It will run similar programmes in 2024 alongside the scenic workshop traineeship. 

 

The Jerwood Scenic Workshop Trainee placement runs from February to May 2024. Applicants must be over 18, based in West Yorkshire, and in the early stages of their career. The deadline for applications is 10am on Tuesday 2 January 2024.  

Click here for more information and to apply. 

 



