Cardiff Dance Festival Announces A 2019 Programme Longer Than Ever Before

The third biennial Cardiff Dance Festival brings acclaimed artists and companies from across Wales, the UK and internationally to Cardiff for a celebration of contemporary dance.

During this year's festival (CDF19), taking place between 8th and 24th of November, there will be performances of eleven dance productions, a scratch night for young dance artists and new work, a residency led by Annie Hanauer with University of South Wales students and two open studios with Daina Ashbee and Siriol Joyner. Alongside the variety of ticketed and free performances, the festival has placed a significant emphasis on artistic development and enriching the dance community within Wales.

For the first time, the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and g39 are venue partners, and Cardiff Dance Festival is also delighted to be working with University of South Wales to provide students with industry experience and creative inspiration. Performances will also take place at Chapter, National Dance Company Wales's Dance House and Wales Millennium Centre.

The festival begins with a launch party at Chapter on Friday 8 November, featuring a new commission from artist Cecile Johnson Soliz and dancers. This exciting work, Exploratory Dances for Drawings and Sculpture, is an intention of future collaboration. Music and screenings of films by festival artists and companies will also be on offer. The launch party is an open invitation to connect and celebrate Wales' only contemporary dance festival.

The full festival programme is now available online, and has something to suit every taste. Performances includes: Jan Martens' SWEAT BABY SWEAT (Dance House, 9 Nov), National Dance Company Wales' Roots (Dance House, 12-14 Nov), Aby Watson's -ish (Wales Millennium Centre, 14 Nov), Rambert2 (Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, 15-16 Nov), Rosalind Crisp's Unwrapping d a n s e (Chapter, 15 Nov), Good News From The Future's Which leg are we on? (Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, 16 Nov), Rachael Young's OUT (Chapter 17 Nov), Siriol Joyner's Morfa Rhuddlan (Chapter, 21-23 Nov), Second Hand Dance's Touch (Chapter, 22-23 Nov), Tereza Hradilková, Filip Míšek and collective's Swish (Dance House, 22-23 Nov), and Leah Marojević and Theo Clinkard's The Elsewhere Series (g39, 23 Nov and Chapter, 24 Nov).

Cardiff Dance Festival's artistic director Chris Ricketts said: "We are delighted to be presenting some smashing dance artists and companies at this year's festival. Over seventy artists will be involved in productions and events. Alongside many based here, they will be making their way to Wales from a variety of European countries and from as far afield as Canada and Australia. A wonderful and diverse group of people, and a wonderfully diverse programme for audiences to enjoy."

Lead investment in the festival has been made by the Arts Council of Wales as part of its support for festivals across Wales. Cardiff Dance Festival's programme partners for CDF19 are Chapter, g39, Groundwork Pro, National Dance Company Wales, Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, University of South Wales and Wales Millennium Centre.

For further details and to book tickets, please go to www.dance.wales





