Canterbury's JGH Academy of Theatre Arts Announces 2022 Season

Canterbury's JGH Academy of Theatre Arts are thrilled to present their first season of live performances from their 2022 cohort featuring a mixture of continuing and graduating students. The Academy will present SHOUT! the Mod Musical and their 2022 Musical Theatre Showcase at Canterbury's stunning Malthouse Theatre, from 30 March - 1 April.

JGH Academy opened its doors in Canterbury last September (2021) to provide exceptional full-time vocational training in musical theatre performance in Kent, led by theatre producers Joseph Hodges and Jay Gardner and an incomparable faculty of performing arts professionals and boasts a whopping 45 hours of practical training per week!

From September 2022 they have three courses on offer for students aged 16+, a One-Year Intensive Course, a Two-Year Sixth Form Course (accompanied by a level 3 extended diploma) and a Three-Year Diploma Course (accompanied by a Level 6 Diploma.

Their patrons are Strictly Come Dancing Winner, Joanne Clifton, and Olivier Award-Winning Actress, Jenna Russell, both of whom have scholarships named after them. Layton Williams, who is a friend of the academy, also has a full scholarship named after him which is still available to one lucky male identifying student for September 2022 admission. All scholarships are awarded via their free application / audition process which can be found on their website, www.jghacademy.co.uk/apply.

Tickets for SHOUT! and their Musical Theatre Showcase are available via the Malthouse Theatre website, www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.