Cahoots Theatre Company Presents The 2022/23 Tour Of LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND

The tour kicks off next month!

Aug. 23, 2022  

Cahoots Theatre Company presents the 2022/23 national tour of Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, a nostalgic hour of entertainment celebrating the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure.

Fresh from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood will tour to MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton (9 Sept), Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, Manchester (10 Sept), Liverpool Theatre Festival (11 Sept), Warleggan Jubilee Hall, Bodmin (16 Sept), St Austell Arts Theatre (17 Sept), Launceston Town Hall (18 Sept), Theatre Playhouse, Norwich (22 Sept), Perth Theatre (23 and 24 Sept), Whole Lotta Comedy, Surbiton (6 Oct), The Crazy Coqs, London (23 Oct), Faversham Fringe, Kent (27 Oct), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (4 Nov), Pound Arts, Corsham (10 Dec), Chichester Festival Theatre, Minerva Theatre (20 Jan), Saltburn Arts Centre, Saltburn-By-The-Sea (10 Feb), Haverhill Arts Centre (17 Feb) and Theatre@41, York (26 Feb).

Written and performed by Paulus ('King of Cabaret', The Stage), and directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young, the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate 'beginner's guide' for audiences new to her work. Twelve of Victoria's best-loved songs through the decades are featured including 'It Would Never Have Worked', 'Reincarnation' and, of course, the classic 'Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let's Do It)', as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The highly acclaimed Musical Director Michael Roulston joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman - half as well!

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is written and performed by Paul L. Martin (Paulus). Paulus, The Cabaret Geek, is an entertainer and educator who specialises in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1's All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood, Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020. His brand-new musical Building Paulus written with Jordan Clarke is currently in development. For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese 'n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards, which played host to cabaret performers, promoters, and practitioners from across the UK and Ireland. Paulus was awarded 'Best Producer (Cabaret)' by fringe report during this time. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino. He has long-lasting working relationships with Home Live Art and their Alternative Village Fete at the National Theatre; the award-winning Festival of Thrift in Darlington and Redcar; The Urban Village Fete for Wayne Hemingway and Hemingway Designs; the Ukulele Festival of Scotland and these have seen him play key roles in the LOCOG Staff Wrap Party at the Copperbox for the 2012 London Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in Battersea Park.

To find out more about Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood and to book tickets, visit www.lookingformefriend.com or venue websites.

TOUR DATES

9 Sept MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

https://www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk/what-s-on/looking-for-me-friend-2022/

10 Sept Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, Manchester

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/Sonatamcr/t-moongjp

11 Sept Liverpool Theatre Festival

www.liverpooltheatrefestival.com/whatson

16 Sept Warleggan Jubilee Hall, Bodmin

https://cornwall365.com/events/paulus-looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/

17 Sept St Austell Arts Theatre

http://www.staustellartstheatre.org.uk/whatson/?event_id1=1622

18 Sept Launceston Town Hall

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/launceston/launceston-town-hall/paulus-looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/e-qqmodr

22 Sept Theatre Playhouse, Norwich

https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/

23 & 24 Sept Perth Theatre

https://www.horsecross.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-180002

6 Oct Whole Lotta Comedy, Surbiton

https://www.wholelottacomedy.com/event-details/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood

23 Oct The Crazy Coqs, London

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/looking-for-me-friend/

27 Oct Faversham Fringe, Kent

https://favershamfringe.co.uk - timings to be announced; on sale soon

4 Nov Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/lookingformefriend

10 Dec Pound Arts, Corsham

https://poundarts.org.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood-by-the-cabaret-geek/

20 Jan Chichester Festival Theatre, Minerva Theatre

https://www.cft.org.uk (10 Sept - Friends Priority On Sale; 17 Sept - General On Sale)

10 Feb Saltburn Arts Centre, Saltburn-By-The-Sea

https://saltburnarts.co.uk - timings to be announced; on sale soon

17 Feb Haverhill Arts Centre

https://haverhillartscentre.co.uk - timings to be announced; on sale soon

26 Feb Theatre@41, York

https://tickets.41monkgate.co.uk - timings to be announced; on sale soon


