COPLA: A SPANISH CABARET Comes to The Other Palace

Offering an international renaissance of Spanish Copla folk music, the critically acclaimed HisPanic Breakdown will bring Copla: A Spanish Cabaret to The Other Palace. This production sees the first English translation of Copla music performed in the UK, as queer migrant performer Alejandro Postigo brings the wow-factor through his rebirth into his fabulous alter ego, La Gitana. Once repressed under the Spanish dictatorship, Copla music was transformed by Spanish drag artists in the 1980s, and is given new life in Alejandro’s interactive solo performance. Drawing upon his personal experiences, this electrifying performance of English Copla will enthral audiences from across the globe.

Accompanied by vibrant live music and brimming with comedy, the show will refresh Copla music to create an inclusive, comprehensive and accessible space for audiences of all backgrounds. The translated Copla music will channel queer and migrant experiences, hitting all the right notes for those who love to laugh and cry to divas and their melodramatic music. Alejandro Postigo’s dynamic cabaret subtly explores current issues of cultural and sexual identity in an entertaining way: being in-between genders, living in-between countries, and belonging to none for survival in a globalized society. This provocative production goes far beyond the Spanish twentieth-century zeitgeist of Copla to offer audiences an evening filled with laughter and music.

Copla: A Spanish Cabaret has previously existed as both a musical and a solo production. In 2023, HisPanic Breakdown redeveloped the show as a cabaret and showcased it at four UK theatre festivals that champion LGBTQ+, Spanish theatre, new work and European theatre. In May 2024, Copla: A Spanish Cabaret received the Intercultural Dialogue Award at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival.

Director Sergio Maggiolo comments, Copla is music that fights for our right to be ourselves in an authoritarian world. In fascist Spain, queer people, women, and ethnic minorities, found community and resistance in Copla songs. In this lecture-cabaret-fantasia we dive into the dramatic world of Copla through the performer’s personal story, revealing its subversive power and inviting us to connect with the folkloric diva within us all.

Producer Scott Folan adds, I was absolutely captivated when I first saw this show in 2023. It’s a stunning celebration of queer culture and a heartfelt exploration of what it means to feel like an outsider. This is storytelling at its finest - raw, beautiful, and utterly transformative.

