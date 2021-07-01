CNC Announce First Of Edinburgh Fringe 2021 Shows

Edinburgh Fringe 2021 we will be announcing its shows in stages this year. The festival will also have more news about Pleasance's programme in the coming weeks. To kick things off, they have shared news about their two digital shows to coincide with the first on sale today:

Ithaca

Edinburgh Fringe On Demand

An autobiographical feminist one-woman adaption of Homer's Odyssey, Ithaca sees fantasy and reality merge in a dynamic and darkly comic production. Examining issues including fat phobia, bullying, chronic illness and immigration, this production is inspired by writer Phoebe Angeni's own experiences and aims to be a positive portrayal of what is possible when you overcome obstacles.

Kill Me Now

Summerhall Digital

A dark comedy about coming to terms with grief, Kill Me Now is a funny and heart-wrenching piece created specifically for a digital audience. This interactive piece follows an undertaker's live Zoom webinar. Her goal? To sell you her "end-of-life celebration" funeral business. After a year where many were touched by grief, Kill Me Now is a powerful and comical piece about the healing power of connection.