CLASSICAL DRAG Comes to London as Part of Classical Pride 2024

A major new event in London’s Pride celebrations is coming to the stage this summer as the first-ever Classical Drag takes over Soho’s Outernet on 3 July 2024. Tickets are on sale now here.

In a never-before-seen performance, the worlds of Drag and classical music collide for one night only as part of Classical Pride’s five-day festival for 2024. This first-of-its-kind show will fuse the world of classical music and Drag with Drag Queens and Kings singing opera, and performing concerto solos all whilst slaying on the catwalk. Brava performances will bring arias and sweeping scores from the likes of Carmen, Turandot, Tosca and Grieg’s Piano Concerto to life as audiences have never seen before, including a world premiere composition.

The evening will be accompanied by a live orchestra made up of exceptional LGBTQ+ talent conducted by the acclaimed Oliver Zeffman, Founder and Artistic Director of Classical Pride.

​

International Drag superstars Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner season 4) and Thorgy Thor (RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 / All Stars season 3) will headline proceedings with special performances including Thorgy performing a violin solo and Monét joining the evening’s judging panel.

Some of the UK’s hottest drag and classical talent will take to the stage and the runway, tearing up the rulebook with jaw-dropping performances. Expect show-stopping turns from Vinegar Strokes, Beau Jangles, Barbs, Freddie Love, Snow White Trash and London legend Jonny Woo plus Opera’s Nicky Spence.

​

Following the huge success of its inaugural year in 2023, Classical Pride is now a five-day festival of major events in 2024 taking place from 3-7 July. The season includes a choral concert featuring the world premiere of a new work by Isobel Waller-Bridge, a showcase of the top LGBTQ+ musicians from the London music colleges, a performance of Julian Eastman’s Gay Guerilla. The finale on 7 July at the Barbican will feature the London Symphony Orchestra with Oliver Zeffman, hosted by Nick Grimshaw with a lineup of star soloists presenting a diverse programme of LGBTQ+ composers including a world premiere of brand new work by Jake Heggie with a text by Taylor Mac.

​

For more information visit classicalpride.uk. Classical Pride 2024 is presented with ViiV Healthcare and GAY TIMES.

Comments