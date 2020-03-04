CINDERELLA at the Darlington Hippodrome Tickets On Sale 10 March

Tickets for Cinderella, this year's family pantomime at Darlington Hippodrome, will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 10 March.

You shall go to the ball this Christmas with the spectacular family pantomime Cinderella at Darlington Hippodrome. Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients audiences expect, Cinderella features laugh out loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her ugly sisters with help from her best friend Buttons and meets her dashing Prince. This Christmas bring your family to the most magical of all pantomimes where you can make festive memories as precious as a glass slipper - but you won't have to wait until midnight to buy your tickets as they go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 10 March.

Cinderella will be produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world's biggest pantomime producer, and the team behind Darlington's annual pantomime, who guarantee another must-see production packed with audience participation, sensational music and dancing, jaw-dropping special effects and fantastic festive entertainment suitable for all ages.

Star casting to be announced soon!

Cinderella runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Saturday 5 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021. For full details and to book visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call 01325 405405.





