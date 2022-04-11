CINDERELLA Pantomime Comes to Malthouse Theatre

Festive entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas season with the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes, 'Cinderella', starring legendary panto Dame, Paul Tate, who's returning after his acclaimed performance in last year's record-breaking production of 'Beauty and the Beast', to star as Fanny Hardup (one of Cinderella's Evil Stepsisters).

The production plays from Thursday 15 December 2022 until Monday 2 January 2023 with press night on Friday 16 December 2022 at 7.30pm. In addition to countless Pantomime appearances across the UK, Paul Tate's extensive theatre credits include: 'The Mousetrap' (West End), 'Annie' (National Tour) and 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' (National Tour).

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind last years production and will be written by Paul Tate, with direction by Joseph Gardner Hodges, choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber and sound design by Phil Wilson. The full production team and casting are to be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk with group and school bookings also available.