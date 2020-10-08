CINDERELLA Comes to Nottingham Playhouse

This year's specially adapted pantomime replaces the previously programmed Beauty and the Beast which audiences can enjoy for Christmas 2021.

Nottingham Playhouse has announced that it's full steam ahead for Christmas! Cinderella will indeed go to the ball, bringing some much needed joy for old and young alike for this festive season. This year's specially adapted pantomime replaces the previously programmed Beauty and the Beast which audiences can enjoy for Christmas 2021.

In a glittery reimagining of this ultimate fairy tale adventure, audiences will join Cinders as she attempts to outwit her Ugly Stepsisters and win the heart of the dashing Prince - with a little help from best friend Buttons and her very own Fairy Godmother, of course.

Filled with panto humour, upbeat musical numbers and all the much loved familiar characters, this production is specially adapted to ensure all the fun and magic in safe and comfortable surroundings.

The cast will be led by Nottingham Playhouse panto favourite John Elkington (Holes - Nottingham Playhouse, numerous panto dames - Nottingham Playhouse) who brings his trademark 'glamour' to Ugly Sister Kourtney. He will be joined by Tim Frater (Forever Young - National Tour, Nottingham Playhouse and Oldham Coliseum) as an ebulient Buttons and Gabrielle Brooks (Twelfth Night - Young Vic, The Way Of The World - Donmar Warehouse) as the eponymous heroine with the perfect shoe size. Local boy Tom Hopcroft (Comedy About A Bank Robbery - West End and national tour) will team up with Elikington as other Ugly Sister, Kylie, whilst Max Runham (Macbeth - Watermill Theatre, Tommy - Ramps on The Moon) will bring his considerable charm to the Prince. Sara Poyzer, (Assasins - Watermill Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse, Mama Mia - West End and national tour), who grew up in Nottinghamshire, will alternate good and evil as the Fairy Godmother and the Baroness Kim and Jessica Lee (Evita - Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Les Miserables - West End) will be serving up confusion as Dandini.

Adam Penford, Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse says -

"Christmas in Nottingham just wouldn't be the same without a Playhouse panto, it's a major part of the cultural calendar. So this year we will be mounting a special version of the most popular panto title in the land, Cinderella. Whilst there will be necessary changes to bring it to the stage and ensure safety is paramount, it will still contain all the fun, magic and festive cheer of the classic Playhouse panto, which audiences know and love."

Stephanie Sirr, Chief Executive of Nottingham Playhouse, says -

"The chance to share a great family experience - whether live or online - feels very important right now. We're so delighted to be able to bring pantomime back to Nottingham when it's most needed."

Acknowledging that not everyone will be able to get to see the panto live this year Nottingham Playhouse is able to offer all the magic, the fun and the frolics online with the choice of live-streamed performances, for those who are unable to make it in person but who want to share the thrill of a live performance from the theatre, or an on-demand version which gives the chance gather round for some festive fun at whatever time suits.

There's also a money back guarantee! If Government social distancing guidance changes closer to the time of the panto performances and they are unable to proceed, then ticket holders will be offered a full refund.

Beauty and the Beast ticket holders are being contacted by Nottingham Playhouse with options for their bookings. They will have the choice of transferring their Beauty and the Beast booking to 2021 as well as getting first access to Cinderella tickets, or they can choose to be refunded or donate the value of any unwanted tickets to Nottingham Playhouse's Curtain Up appeal.

Everyone at Nottingham Playhouse wants this year's show to be just as magical and fun for all the family as they have become accustomed to. In order to keep both audiences and all members of the team safe and comfortable, here's what to expect

There is no interval and the show will run for approximately 75 minutes. There is reduced capacity in our auditorium and seating arrangements that ensure social distancing. No more than 6 people can be seated together. If your group is more than 6 people and/or from more than 1 household, you'll be seated separately. Drinks, ice creams and snacks will be available to order via an online app once you're at Nottingham Playhouse and will be delivered direct to your seats. All staff and audience members over the age of 11 will be expected to wear a face covering at all times, including for the duration of the performance, except when consuming food and drink.

Audience members are asked not to attend in person if they, or another member of their household, develop any symptoms of Coronavirus in the 14 days prior to your visit. Again, they will be offered a refund for any unusable tickets in your booking (where you let us know in advance that you cannot attend), giving peace of mind when you book. For full customer care information, please visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/how-were-keeping-you-safe/

Nottingham Playhouse is a member of SOLT/UK Theatre's See It Safely scheme designed to give audiences greater confidence when booking tickets as theatres in the UK begin to reopen to indoor audiences.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You