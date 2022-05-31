CHORES Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A slapstick comedy packed with skilled stunts and uproarious interactive gags is set to entertain family audiences at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month. Chores, at the SJT on Saturday 25 June, is the story of a brother and sister playing in their messy bedroom. Suddenly, they're rattled into acrobatic action - their mother wants them to do their chores! Comedy and chaotic acrobatics ensue as they attempt to clean their room.

Inspired by slapstick legends Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, Chores sees the two kids definitely, probably, maybe, just about to, almost, at some stage, going to do the chores their mother has asked them to do...

With skilled stunts and uproarious interactive gags, and with very little spoken dialogue, the audience will find themselves on the edge of their seats and giggling until the chores are done.

Chores was created by Julian Roberts from Hoopla Clique. With over 15 years' experience, the exuberant talent of this clown redefines slapstick humour and showcases the true value of tenacity, teamwork, trust and cooperation through physical theatre.

Hoopla Clique is a team of passionate physical performance artists, musicians and creative/events producers. Hoopla Clique's own exploration of matured clown techniques and modern physical styles entangled with live sounds, redefines the essence of comedic performance.

In 2017, Hoopla Clique toured Australian festivals and venues including QPAC's In stitches Comedy Gala, Island Vibe Festival, West End Carnivale, Woodford Folk Festival, and The West Australian Circus Festival. In 2018, Chores took in five Fringe Festivals: Perth FRINGEWORLD, Adelaide Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Prague Fringe and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. They have received numerous awards and accolades including The Inaugural Audience Choice Award (Prague), Bank SA Weekly Children's Award Winner (Adelaide), Nomination for Best Children's Show (Perth), Sold-Out season and extra shows added (Brighton). In 2019 Chores undertook a massive five-month UK tour, starting in London and finishing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Chores can be seen at the SJT fat 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday 25 June. Tickets, priced at £10 and £12, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.