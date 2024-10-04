Brown Sauce And Tara Theatre Reveal Inaugural Comedy Lab Cohort

The chosen South Asian unsigned comedy rising stars will take part in a free one-day workshop on 18th October 2024.
BROWN SAUCE, London's leading South Asian comedy club, and the lauded global majority led Tara Theatre, are thrilled to announce the eight emerging comedians selected for their exclusive comedy lab and showcase event: The Comedy Lab. The chosen South Asian unsigned comedy rising stars will take part in a free one-day workshop on 18th October 2024, culminating in a ticketed showcase that evening, where they will have an incredible opportunity to perform up to a 5-minute routine alongside special headliner, the award-winning comedian Ahir Shah.
Ahir Shah's blend of intellectual humour, philosophical musings, and political commentary has earned him critical acclaim. His most recent show, ENDS, won the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show and most recently launched a recorded stand-up special exclusively for Netflix. Shah has performed internationally and appeared on television favourites such as Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo, and The Mash Report. "I'm excited to work with this new group of talent, and relish the opportunity to give terrible advice to anyone I deem a potential threat to my own career," Shah says.
Sharlin Jahan, founder of Brown Sauce, and Saima Ferdows, comedian, TV producer, and founder of Creatives of Colour, will co-lead the workshop. Ferdows is best known for directing Sophie Duker's Best Newcomer-nominated show 'Venus' and associate producing BBC's Bad Education. Both commented, “We received so many strong applications, and we're beyond excited to work with these emerging comedic talents. Bringing them together, helping them grow, and giving them the chance to perform in a safe and inclusive space is just the beginning. We're building a comedy community that will thrive.”
Tara Theatre's Associate Director Gavin Joseph added, “Brown comedians, where art thou?!?!?! In Earlsfield apparently when Tara Theatre meets Brown Sauce to host an epic night of laughs. With some of the most exciting brown comic talent performing, it's the perfect way to spend time with a mate or impress a date. So if you're not showing up for the laughs, show up for the potential love of your life.”
The evening's showcase will be fully accessible, featuring a BSL interpreter to ensure an inclusive experience for all. Tickets are available from the Tara Theatre website.
For any further details or enquiries, please email brownsaucehaha@gmail.com.
