Brown Sauce And Tara Theatre Reveal Inaugural Comedy Lab Cohort

BROWN SAUCE, London's leading South Asian comedy club, and the lauded global majority led Tara Theatre, are thrilled to announce the eight emerging comedians selected for their exclusive comedy lab and showcase event: The Comedy Lab. The chosen South Asian unsigned comedy rising stars will take part in a free one-day workshop on 18th October 2024, culminating in a ticketed showcase that evening, where they will have an incredible opportunity to perform up to a 5-minute routine alongside special headliner, the award-winning comedian Ahir Shah.

Ahir Shah's blend of intellectual humour, philosophical musings, and political commentary has earned him critical acclaim. His most recent show, ENDS, won the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show and most recently launched a recorded stand-up special exclusively for Netflix. Shah has performed internationally and appeared on television favourites such as Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo, and The Mash Report. "I'm excited to work with this new group of talent, and relish the opportunity to give terrible advice to anyone I deem a potential threat to my own career," Shah says.

Meet The Comedy Lab 2024 Cohort:

Iman Ahmedani- A Pakistani Muslim comedian and psychiatry doctor, Iman blends observational and anecdotal humour. Having performed across open mics and created comedy sketches, Iman's comedic aspirations include exploring mental health through a minority lens. Qasim Akhtar - Qasim has been performing stand-up for nearly a year and is already making waves, winning the 2023 Beat the Frog Panel Prize. With regular gigs in the North West, Qasim is honing his craft and preparing to create impactful comedy shows. Jas Bahia - A former journalist and court reporter from Derby, Jas has turned his passion for writing into a comedy career. His comedic accolades include being shortlisted for the Felix Dexter and David Nobbs awards, and his sharp humour has led him to the stand-up stage. Nusrath Tapadar - A queer, Bengali Muslim actor, writer, and comedian, Nusrath made her comedic debut with her one-woman show, Hijabi to Hoejabi to Nojabi. Having written for ITV X and Clapperboard Studios, she is eager to return to stand-up comedy. Dipak Patel - A former filmmaker with over 30 million TikTok views, Dipak's comedy is infused with his life experiences as a father and creative. After a stint at BBC Comedy, Dipak turned to open mic comedy and is loving every minute of it. Paras Patel - A deadpan musical comedian, Paras mixes personal stories of growing up Indian in the UK with guitar performances, recently making it to the SYTYF competition finals. Joeravar Sangha - Joeravar is a newcomer to stand-up, having completed a course at Crack Comedy earlier this year. As an actor, Joeravar plans to combine his stand-up with his acting career and eventually create comedy TV shows for the South Asian community. Stuti Johri - With a love for writing and performing, Stuti is an emerging talent with just 10 gigs under her belt, working toward her dream of creating a comedy show that leaves audiences lighter.

Sharlin Jahan, founder of Brown Sauce, and Saima Ferdows, comedian, TV producer, and founder of Creatives of Colour, will co-lead the workshop. Ferdows is best known for directing Sophie Duker's Best Newcomer-nominated show 'Venus' and associate producing BBC's Bad Education. Both commented, “We received so many strong applications, and we're beyond excited to work with these emerging comedic talents. Bringing them together, helping them grow, and giving them the chance to perform in a safe and inclusive space is just the beginning. We're building a comedy community that will thrive.”

Tara Theatre's Associate Director Gavin Joseph added, “Brown comedians, where art thou?!?!?! In Earlsfield apparently when Tara Theatre meets Brown Sauce to host an epic night of laughs. With some of the most exciting brown comic talent performing, it's the perfect way to spend time with a mate or impress a date. So if you're not showing up for the laughs, show up for the potential love of your life.”

The evening's showcase will be fully accessible, featuring a BSL interpreter to ensure an inclusive experience for all. Tickets are available from the Tara Theatre website.

Showcase Event Details:

Date: Friday, 18th October 2024

Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM

Location: Tara Theatre, 356 Garratt Lane, London SW18 4ES

Tickets: Available now at Tara Theatre Website

For any further details or enquiries, please email brownsaucehaha@gmail.com.

