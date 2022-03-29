Broadway Florist boo•kay Arrives at The London Coliseum to Celebrate MY FAIR LADY

This spring, the London Coliseum introduces a brand-new retail experience, welcoming Broadway florist boo•kay to the theatre for an exclusive pop-up to celebrate My Fair Lady arriving in the West End.

The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production of My Fair Lady arrives at the London Coliseum for a strictly limited run from 7 May to 27 August 2022. This is the first major West End revival of Lerner and Loewe's much-loved musical for 21 years.

My Fair Lady tells the story of a young Cockney Covent Garden flower seller and aspiring florist, Eliza Doolittle, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady'. With the musical set in Covent Garden, it is only fitting that boo•kay make their UK floristry debut in the West End home of My Fair Lady.

boo•kay nyc was created in the heat of the global pandemic. With Broadway and performing arts houses closed, renowned performer Robbie Fairchild turned to his passion of flower arranging to ensure the show would still go on. As business bloomed, he made it his mission to use his company to hire other out-of-work Broadway performers who also shared his enthusiasm for floristry.

Marrying their team's signature combination of floral artistry and performing talents, boo•kay ldn presents Friday Flowers, a tradition that started in the early days of lockdown between boo•kay nyc and the high-end boutique jewellery store Muse in New York's West Village. Friday Flowers provided one of the only performance opportunities for Broadway performers to put on a show during this time and, as collaborators, it became an extension of boo•kay and Muse's mutual goal to bring joy to people's lives through colour and creative expression. Using their floristry team formed of West End performers, this tradition will be carried over to the London Coliseum. It's a time at the end of the week to celebrate togetherness, beautiful boo•kays and bask in the musical performances from some of the best in the West End. Also on offer at the boo•kay florist in the historic London Coliseum are intimate floristry classes.

Founder Robbie Fairchild is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway and West End actor and ballet principal. In 2017, during his time on the West End stage performing the leading role of Jerry Mulligan in An American in Paris, Fairchild trained at the Covent Garden Academy of Flowers.

Robbie is joined by Broadway dancer and actor Adam Perry. In between his performing engagements, he has worked with several prestigious florists in New York. In 2020, Perry suffered with Covid for four months. He credits part of his recovery through the art of floral arranging.

Robbie Fairchild says: 'London has always felt like home. It's where I fell in love with flowers. My first spring there, I was lucky enough to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. I immediately enrolled in classes at the Covent Garden Academy of Flowers and was hooked. It was my therapy. To be bringing our pandemic pivot boo•kay to London, and at the London Coliseum... well, what an absolute dream!'

Adam Perry says: 'It is an absolute thrill to bring our love of flowers to the magical streets of London. Working with the gifts of nature has pulled me through a dance injury as well as being ill with Covid. I am looking forward to bringing boo•kay to the historic London Coliseum and sharing the healing quality of working in flowers.'

Stuart Murphy, CEO of the English National Opera, says: 'We are delighted to be welcoming florist boo•kay to the ENO's home, the London Coliseum. This is a really exciting collaboration where Robbie and Adam can bring their floristry passion and creativity, along with their team of florists formed of West End performers, to the West End's most beautiful and historic theatre. With their arrival coinciding with My Fair Lady opening, we want everyone who walks through the London Coliseum doors to be immersed in the creative atmosphere.'

For tickets to My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum, go to: www.londoncoliseum.org