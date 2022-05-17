British Youth Music Theatre's Summer Camps Are Now Open For Bookings

The UK's leading musical theatre company for young people, British Youth Music Theatre, has opened applications for their Summer Camps 2022. An open-access, fun-filled summer activity holiday providing intensive, creative training in musical theatre for anyone aged 11-17, students stay away from home with full bed and board and make a brand new piece of musical theatre to present to friends and family on the final day.

BYMT alumni include musicians, actors and West End musical theatre performers such as Ed SHeeran, Sam Smith, Charlotte Richie, Lauren Samuels, Jamie Muscato and Dean John-Wilson. BYMT upholds the highest levels of tutoring, training, and direction, with each course conducted by professional practitioners with extensive experience in the theatre industry across the West End, National Theatre, RSC, Edinburgh Festival, National Tours, and Fringe Theatre.

As a national performing arts company (an Arts Council England NPO) BYMT aim to maintain the pipeline of talent for the industry and improve access for underrepresented groups. This summer school is for talented young individuals who wish to explore their potential and develop their acting, singing, dancing, lyric writing, and instrumental abilities. The course is full of engaging activities and inspiring training that builds confidence, teamwork, and self-esteem while also giving the necessary skills for performing arts industry. The students work every day with the artistic team, which includes a director, a musical director, and a choreographer, and board on site for six days, complete with meals and 24-hour pastoral care. Over the course of the training, students collaborate to develop a musical production based on a theme or concept facilitated by their professional theatre director.

On top of the training, the final performance and social skills, BYMT Summer Camp also offers a Trinity College London-accredited Grade 6 Certificate in Musical Theatre, Contribution to Arts Award, or Duke of Edinburgh Award.

"Oyiye came back from BYMT Summer Camp a totally changed person - more resilient, more grown up, more self-confident. The following year he auditioned for BYMT productions and was successful. His journey has been truly amazing for us all. And he has the certificates to prove it!" Carmel Beirne-Francis, Head of Drama, Newman Catholic College, London.

BYMT has transformed the lives of nearly 15,000 young people since 2003, fostering singers, actors, dancers, and musicians, as well as budding creative artists and stage technicians. The company are recruiting talent from all over the country for their main programming, which includes 10 original music theatre productions and 8 residential skills courses (Summer Camps) every year across the UK. Summer courses at BYMT are open access, so no auditions, previous experience or preparations are needed to take part.

Pete Gallagher, BYMT Hertfordshire Summer Camp Artistic Director has said "There are no right or wrong ideas, only ideas, all of which are valuable. There is an argument that nothing truly original has happened for a hundred years or more....but even so, that IS what I'm looking for! Something that will make even me - after nearly forty years in this wonderful industry - go WOW...I've NEVER seen or thought of that! That's what I am hoping for...and BYMT participants rarely disappoint me!"

Eleanor, 2021 Summer camp student from London said: "The camp experience was beneficial for confidence, both in theatre skills but also in making friends, especially the 2021 camp after lockdown when I hadn't met anyone new for ages. It also helped a lot with acting and tips from the creative team, who were really nice and helpful."

Learn more at britishyouthmusictheatre.org.