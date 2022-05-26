Brido Hingwy Comes to Stirling in MAW GOOSE This Holiday Season

Macrobert Arts Centre's legendary panto returns with Maw Goose, a brand new show set to spellbind Stirling audiences from Wed 30 Nov - Sat 31 Dec 2022. Taking on the title role is internet sensation Brido Hingwy, otherwise known as Brian James O'Sullivan, whose hilarious internet videos as 'Auntie Janice' and 'Uncle Frank' have amassed him viral fame as well as praise from Scottish comedy icons such as Limmy. Now Janice is reaching dizzying new heights as a Panto Dame in Maw Goose, written by Johnny McKnight and directed by Julie Ellen.

Through the terrible circumstances of the UK's first lockdown, Auntie Janice, Uncle Frank and Brido's other characters captured the hearts of tens of thousands of people around the world. From the "Ask Janice" podcast to viral TikTok fame, Janice has been consistent in bringing people some much needed joy, and is now coming to the stage to bring a dose of festive cheer to Macrobert's panto audience.

Brido will also be bringing solo show Uh Huh - The Janice and Frank Story: 2022 to the Macrobert stage on 10 September, where everyone's auntie and uncle, Janice and Frank, will weave a hilarious Scottish story through side-splitting and heart-warming comic monologues. A follow-up to the one-off Christmas show which sold out in Glasgow and delighted thousands of online fans with the filmed version, the 2022 edition of the show will continue Janice and Frank's story, giving a glimpse into their ordinary lives along with many more of Brian's comedy creations.

Tickets are available now from Macrobert Arts Centre's website.

Julie Ellen, Artistic Director of Macrobert Arts Centre said: "Brian's flair for comedy and deep love of Scotland's people created a cast of characters which have made him an internet sensation. I am so pleased that Brian is bringing his Janice to perform in Macrobert's panto and cannot wait to see that woman become a Dame...it will be an honour for both Janice and me, if you'll forgive the pun. It will also be a delightful experience for our audiences, whether or not they already know Janice they are in for a very special Panto 2022."

Brian O'Sullivan said: "I started making daft videos in September of 2020, when the world was a very different place and people were stuck at home and really in need of a laugh. When I woke up the morning after posting the first Janice sketch to find that it had been retweeted by Limmy, I quickly realised I was onto something special.

Since then, people have taken to Janice and Frank as if they're family, often forgetting that it's just me, in my living room, having a laugh. I think it proves that Scottish humour is robust and enduring: if people recognise a turn of phrase or a trait and find it funny, they don't mind if the gag is surrounded by massive production values or interrogated by teams of writers. So I've always kept my stuff low tech and focused on the heart of the characters. Now that my audience knows these characters so well, particularly Janice, imagine what can be achieved when we do surround her with a dazzling production, sets and costumes and other wonderful characters! I knew from the start that Janice was bound for panto dame and it's a dream come true for it to be at the wonderful Macrobert in a script by the amazing Johnny McKnight."