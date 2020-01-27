Brian Cox Directs UK Premiere Of Joshua Sobol's SINNERS At The Playground Theatre

Multi-Award winning Brian Cox directs the UK première of Sinners - The English Professor by Joshua Sobol, starring Nicole Ansari (Layla) and Adam Sina (Nur). The production opens at The Playground Theatre on 26 February, with previews from 25 February and runs until 14 March.

Sinners - The English Professor is a passionate love story about Layla, who is denounced for an affair with her student, Nur, and is awaiting to be stoned to death for adultery. The play examines both Layla's and Nur's choices for love and survival and the striving for freedom in a patriarchal culture. Nur can save his own life by throwing the first stone. What choice will he make?

Joshua Sobol is a novelist and playwright whose work has been translated into many languages and have been performed worldwide. His credits include Alice and Martin, Bereaved, Redundant People, The Marx Banquet, Ghetto - which won Evening Standard Award for Best Play and Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, Silence and the forthcoming world première The Eternal Stranger. He has received the David's Harp Award for Best Play in Israel five times, in addition he has received the Rosenblum Award for The Contribution to Israeli Theatre, The Israeli Theatre Award for a Life's Achievement, and Golden Medal of the Land of Vienna for Meritorious Achievements.

Nicole Ansari plays Layla. Her theatre credits include Rock 'n' Roll (Royal Court Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre/Bernard B. Jacobs Theater), When My Mama was a Hittite (Park Theatre), Daybreak (Beckett Theater), I am Antigone (Theater for the New City), Sinners (New Rep Boston/The Mirror Rep), Hamlet (The Mirror Rep), Irma la Douce, Much Ado About Nothing, Romy Schneider, Roxanne (Public Theatre, Vienna) and Alma (International Theatre Festival, Vienna/ Palazzo Zenobio, Venice). She was previously a member of the famed Theatre du Soleil in Paris and toured extensively under the direction of Ariane Mnouchkine. Her television credits include Deadwood, The Blacklist, The Mysteries of Laura, Alma - A Show biz ans Ende and the forthcoming Hollyhock and Little Voice. Her film credits as an actress include Side Effects, Son of the South, Remember Me, Die Liebe Deines Lebens, Last Moment of Clarity and Making the Day. She has also directed the forthcoming television series Messy; and co-produced films including As Good as Dead with Andy McDowell and Blumenthal with her husband Brian Cox.

Adam Sina plays Nur. His theatre credits include When My Mama was a Hittite (Park Theatre), Mercy (Clapham Fringe Festival), The Shawshank Redemption, Billy Liar (UK tours), War Horse (New London Theatre), Rutherford and Sons (Northern Stage), A Moon for the Misbegotton (The Old Vic) and The Filliting Machine (Live Theatre). His television credits include as series regular Colonel Maloof in Tyrant and Jesus: His Life; and for film, the forthcoming 400 Bullets.

Brian Cox directs. His theatre credits as a director include The Crucible (Moscow Art Academic Theatre), Richard III (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); and as an actor, , Titus Andronicus (RSC - Oliver Award for Actor of the Year in a Revival), King Lear, Richard III (National Theatre), Rock 'n' Roll (Duke of York's Theatre/Bernard B. Jacobs Theater), Strange Interlude (Nederlander Theatre), Art (Royale Theater), The Great Society (Vivian Beaumont Theater) and That Championship Season (Bernard B. Jacobs Theater). His television credits include as series regular Logan Roy in Succession - Golden Globe Award for Actor in a Drama TV Series, and Nuremberg - Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. His film credits include Braveheart, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, X2: X-Men United, Churchill, Troy, L.I.E. and The Escapist.

Lawryn LaCroix co-produces. She is the Executive Producer of Pinkhouse Productions founded in 2017. Her credits for the company include Your Alice (Ophelia Theatre/Arcola Theatre/Edinburgh Festival Fringe) and the forthcoming Field, Awakening (Finborough Theatre). As an actor, her credits for theatre include The Behaviour of Light (Scranton Shakespeare Festival). She is currently working on her Masters in Creative Producing at Mountview.

Box Office: 020 8960 0110 / https://theplaygroundtheatre.london/events/sinners/





