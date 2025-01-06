Brian Conley To Star In GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS At Milton Keynes Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With this year's production of Peter Pan having come to an end, Milton Keynes Theatre have announced that their 2025 panto will be Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Pantomime legend Brian Conley will lead this year's panto cast in the magical circus-themed Goldilocks and the Three Bears from Sat 6 Dec 2025 - Sun 11 Jan 2026.

Iconic comedian, TV and musical theatre star Brian has a career spanning nearly five decades. He has appeared in award-winning West End musicals and television sitcoms, presented his own chat show, recorded five albums and completed numerous sell out tours of the UK, as well as appearing a record eight times on The Royal Variety Performance and starring in over 35 pantomimes. Brian last visited Milton Keynes Theatre in 2023 for pantomime and is back by popular demand after leaving audiences rolling in the aisles! Most recently Brian has been on our screens as Rocky in BBC's EastEnders.

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre said:

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Brian Conley back to the theatre for Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the end of this year. The feedback from Milton Keynes audiences for Brian's last trip here in 2023 was spectacular, and we know that he'll bring back the laughter and magic of panto when he returns. We can't wait for the season to start and look forward to seeing you all there.”

Enter a world of wonder at Milton Keynes home of pantomime, as the magical Goldilocks and the Three Bears comes to Milton Keynes Theatre next Christmas.

For five weeks only, the theatre will be transformed into a sensational circus, where everything is possible, and anything could (and will) happen. This festive extravaganza will be packed with riotous comedy, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts, and awe-inspiring circus acts!

Goldilocks' circus is under threat from an evil rival circus owner and, with the help of their circus friends, they're battling to rescue their Big Top from ruin. Will they succeed? All seems lost, until three brilliant bears join the gang…

Book your tickets today at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

