Boundless Theatre announces Boundless Happenings; a series of theatrical, digital, and experimental online participatory events launching today, 2 December, and running until 31 January 2021.

The specially commissioned Happenings created by early career artists, include virtual escape room U R NOT ALONE, livestreamed production Realness Revolution, a journey of self-care for people of colour and of learning for allies with Our Eden and digital exhibition Log Off. These new works offer interaction, connection and community when coming together in live spaces has been restricted. All events are free to access and are available via boundlesstheatre.org.uk

Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre, Rob Drummer today said "At Boundless, we've been motivated by a sense of service to our artists and our audiences, most of whom are early career artists between 15-25 years old - those who have seen so much vanish as a result of the pandemic.

"For all of them, we wanted to make something happen and for that reason, we're launching Boundless Happenings. This is our first major digital experiment that aims to create reasons for young people and artists to meet in safe spaces online, to forge new connections around performance in a positive way. Some of the content is directly influenced by the challenges young people are facing but the spirit of community is alive in all of them."

HAPPENING 1 - U R NOT ALONE

2 - 7 December 2020

Created by Cherry Eckel, Clíona Malin, Emilia Hargreaves and Fin Ross Russell

with the Boundless Theatre Advisory Group

You wake up in a cold, windowless room. You don't recognise where you are. You are alone.

U R NOT ALONE is an immersive online escape room exploring fear and isolation. Created by the Boundless Advisory Group, this experience is a collaborative storytelling experience.

HAPPENING 2 - REALNESS REVOLUTION

16 - 17 December 2020

Created by Lewis Pickles

What happens when your digital alter ego becomes more popular than your real self?

Drag empress ROSE XO is forever in a performance, ruling his world in fake lashes and 6-inch plus heels, in hope of escaping the dystopia of a digital parallel world. There will also be a live Q&A throughout the streams.

Performance Times: 6pm, 6.30pm, 7pm (Performance Duration: 20mins)

HAPPENING 3 - OUR EDEN

6 - 17 January 2021

Created by Yasmin Morgan and Nadia Hirsi

Who are you and what role are you playing in changing the world? With Our Eden, Yasmin and Nadia have created a safe space for participants to discuss two routes - wellbeing for their fellow POC individuals and allyship of their white counterparts.

The journey is determined by your choice of answer:

'What are you here to grow today? Are you here to grow self-esteem or learn how to be an ally?'

HAPPENING 4 - LOG OFF

18 - 31 January 2021

Created by Sarah-Louise Davila

Log off social media and log into your creativity. Culminating in a digital exhibition LOG OFF, Sarah-Louise wants to encourage young adults to literally leave their phones alone and spend time that usually would be spent being on social media to create art. Intrigued? Yes? Good.

With the freedom to create whatever they want, submissions do not have to focus on the negative sides of social media; this is one for exploration and creativity.

Submissions should be made between 18 - 24 January to be featured. Submissions Details at: https://happenings.boundlesstheatre.org.uk/log-off/ and on Boundless Socials @boundlessabound

Boundless Happenings are co-produced with Spy Studio and have been made possible thanks to the support of Bloomberg Corporate Philanthropies, the City Bridge Trust and the Wates Foundation.

