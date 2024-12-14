Blue Star Antony Costa Steps In As Prince In De Montfort Hall's SNOW WHITE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to an unforeseen family emergency, Gyasi Sheppy has had to step down from his role as the Prince in De Montfort Hall's family pantomime Snow White. But panto fans needn't worry, Snow White will still get her happily-ever-after, thanks to the heroic arrival of boyband icon and stage star Antony Costa.

Antony, best known as a member of the chart-topping band Blue, whose 2022 arena tour sold out across the UK, is no stranger to the spotlight. With theatre credits which include Rock of Ages (UK Tour); Save The Last Dance For Me (UK Tour); Blood Brothers (Phoenix Theatre); Boogie Nights (UK Tour) and Popstars The Musical (UK Tour) and more than a decade of appearing in pantomime.

Speaking about his last-minute return to Pantoland, Antony shared his excitement:

“I thought I might have a year off this year! But in Pantoland, anything can happen! I couldn't be happier to step into the role of the Prince in Snow White. It's a part I know well, and joining the sensational cast at De Montfort Hall is a real Christmas treat for me. Panto is the perfect way to kick off the festive season, and I can't wait to share the magic with Leicester audiences!”

Tony Flint Venue Director at De Montfort Hall adds: “As ever with theatre and live performance you can expect the unexpected, so we are delighted Antony has been able to come in at the eleventh hour to make sure we put on a fantastic show which we know Leicester audiences will love. He's a true panto hero!

While Antony prepares for his role, choreographer and understudy Stuart Rogers will perform as Prince with Antony taking over from Tuesday 17 December.

Antony joins Ru Paul's Drag Race finalist and Musical Theatre star Divina De Campo, returning Leicester faves X Factor's Sam Bailey, Dame Jack Ballard as NannyNora and hilarious funnyman Jarred Christmas as the hapless Muddles. With Tash Bacarese- Hamilton making her Leicester debut in the title role and the talented ensemble, Amy-Rose Gordon, Maddie McGawley, Emmanuel Duarte, Euan Libaudiere, Leo Udvarlaky, Lucy Holcroft, Lydia Lloyd and Nathan Purnell, Snow White promises to be an unforgettable festive adventure for the whole family.

When the Wicked Queen's magic mirror declares that Snow White is the fairest in the land, the Wicked Queen is overcome with jealousy. Will Snow White defeat the Queen, meet a dashing prince, and will love prevail?

Tickets are still available for what's shaping up to be Leicester's best panto yet. Playing until 05 January, find out more and book your tickets at demontforthall.co.uk

About De Montfort Hall

De Montfort Hall - Bringing the best live entertainment to Leicester since 1913. From hilarious comedians, superb musicians, and breath-taking ballets to family favourites, world-class orchestras, and panto! De Montfort Hall offers the very best in live entertainment, with something for everyone.

Visit demontforthall.co.uk for full event listings and ticket information.

About Imagine Theatre

Run by husband and wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, and part of the Trafalgar Entertainment group of companies, Imagine Theatre is a pantomime and theatre production company operating from a purpose built facility in Coventry which houses their offices and a large scenic, costume and props store, as well as their costume and props workshops.

Last year Imagine were thrilled to receive 12 nominations at the UK Pantomime Association Awards, winning three for Best Set (Beauty and the Beast, Swansea Grand), Best newcomer (Vernon Kay, Wycombe Swan) and Best Pantomime over 900 seats (Beauty and the Beast, Swansea Grand).

Proud to be a Carbon Neutral company, each year, Imagine Theatre works on over forty pantomime productions across the United Kingdom, supplying everything from a single pantomime prop through to the staging of entire productions.

This year, Imagine Theatre are producing, co-producing or working in association with pantomimes in Carmarthen, Coventry, Crewe, Fareham, Glasgow, Hayes, High Wycombe, Halifax, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Kirkcaldy, Leamington Spa, Llandudno, Leicester, Reading, Rotherham, Stafford, Swansea, and Swindon. They will also be touring their smash hit series of Santa shows again over Christmas 2024. This Christmas Imagine Theatre open their 243rd professional pantomime production.

Over 500 actors, technicians, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians and stage management work for Imagine during the Christmas period using their skills to create the very best pantomimes possible.

Alongside their work in pantomime, Imagine Theatre work as producers and general managers of a number of children's theatre tours, most recently a 2022 UK and Ireland tour of Justin Live – The BIG Tour and a spring 2017 UK tour of Justin's Party, both written by and starring CBeebies' Justin Fletcher.

For further information about the company's work, check out their website at www.imaginetheatre.co.uk, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

