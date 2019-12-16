Bite Size Festival 2020 Puts Midlands On The Map

Building on the flurry of creativity taking the Midlands by storm, Bite Size Festival will once again present a jam-packed, day-long programme showcasing the best of Midlands theatre. Shows will include Lewis Doherty's Game of Thrones style one-man fantasy epic BOAR, and the West Midland's premiere of Caroline Horton's Stage Award-winning exploration of wanting to live and wanting to die, All of Me (the possibility of future splendour).

From the upcoming Coventry City of Culture in 2021 to Birmingham's hit Peaky Blinders themed festival the Midlands has cemented its place in the UK's cultural landscape. Divided into six sessions, Bite Size Festival will comprise of two widely celebrated full-length shows, plus a mix of 20-minute shorts, works in progress and excerpts from home grown artists. The works will explore themes from the environment, sex education, living with an incurable medical condition and what might happen if you accidentally steal 300 second class stamps from your local post office.

The festival also offers up exclusive extracts of work commissioned by China Plate, Warwick Arts Centre, Midlands Arts Centre, Attenborough Arts Centre and In Good Company, through its sister festival, First Bite 2019,. Each company was has develop their ideas for performance at Bite Size which has been promoting the best of Midlands theatre talent since 2009. Two further shows were developed in London by the Bite Size partner venue Camden People's Theatre.

Paul Warwick, Co-Director of China Plate said "The Midlands is positively buzzing with exciting creativity right now and Bite Size is still the best opportunity to see a snapshot of what Midlands theatre makers are up to in one place on one day. Plus, this year the more tickets you buy the cheaper they get - so get stuck in!

Established in 2006, China Plate is an independent producer of contemporary theatre with a portfolio that crosses making, distribution, programming and development. China Plate works with some of the UK's most talented artists, harnessing their ambition and skill to deliver high-quality work that reaches a broad and diverse audience. China Plate has work currently touring or in development with Contender Charlie, David Edgar, Rachel Bagshaw, Caroline Horton, Chris Thorpe, Rachel Chavkin, Inspector Sands, Urielle Klein-Mekongo, Christopher Haydon, Roy Williams and Tim Sutton

Situated on the campus of the University of Warwick, Warwick Arts Centre is one of the largest multi-artform venues in the UK. Since it opened in 1974, the Arts Centre has been a distinctive and special place, integral to University life, an important resource for the arts and for audiences in the region and a significant force in national and international arts networks.

Saturday 18th January 2020

Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7AL

Session ticket: £5.50 | Day pass: £36

www.warwickartscentre.co.uk | 024 7652 4524





