Birmingham Hippodrome Will Raise £45,000 to Ensure Theatre is Accessible to All

Birmingham Hippodrome is encouraging audience members and the public to help raise £45,000 as part of The Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK’s biggest collaborative match funding campaign. With the help of the Hippodrome’s Big Give Champion, The Reed Foundation, all donations made online via the Big Give website from midday Tuesday 3 December until midday Tuesday 10 December will be doubled.

The funds raised will help expand the Hippodrome’s accessible offering across performances, festivals, education, and participation programmes. This ongoing work will enable more people with different access needs to experience the arts, both inside and outside of the theatre.

As a theatre trust with charitable status, donations will help make a marked impact upon the work of the Hippodrome’s Creative Partnerships and access teams, as the theatre strives to become the most accessible venue of its scale in the UK.

Working with its Access and Inclusion Advocates and local organisations to improve access to theatre and creative experiences, funds raised will enable Birmingham Hippodrome to:

Expand its specially adapted Relaxed Performance programme at which an atmosphere is created where everyone feels safe and able to react to a show as they wish

Support a series of Access Social Drop-ins at Relaxed Performances

Deepen its partnerships with local Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools by developing its work experience programme

Launch its SEN Youth Theatre in early 2025, providing high quality theatre making experiences for young people aged 12-16 years

Extend its SEN internship programme with MENCAP to help young people develop workplace skills

Develop its new Access & Inclusion Advocates programme to help place Access at the centre of the Hippodrome’s decision-making

Enhance provision for Access users at the Hippodrome’s annual free outdoor arts festivals: Chinese New Year, B-SIDE Hip-Hop Festival and Birmingham Weekender

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “This year we’re raising £45,000 to unlock opportunities inside the theatre and beyond to continue sharing impactful moments with people across the West Midlands. Last year we welcomed almost 7,500 audience members to our relaxed performances and accessible festivals programme. During our 125th anniversary season we want to welcome even more young people and families with sensory or complex needs.

“Through match funding, The Big Give ensures your generous donations make twice the impact. A £10 donation will be doubled to £20, which can pay for a young person to see a Relaxed Performance, making a huge difference to their personal development and wellbeing. With your support, we hope to help as many people in the region as possible to experience those memorable ‘goosebump’ moments. We encourage you to donate as much as you can. Together we can create real impact for the region’s most vulnerable audiences.”

The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2024 launches at midday on Tuesday 3 December to midday on Tuesday 10 December. Find out more and donate here: https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900002TPTndAAH

