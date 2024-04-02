Birmingham Hippodrome Reveals New Programme to Influence Future Accessibility Work

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome has announced that applications are now open for a new Access & Inclusion Advocates programme. The programme will play an important role in Birmingham Hippodrome’s ambition to be the most accessible venue of its scale in the UK.

Birmingham Hippodrome are particularly looking to hear from people who have lived experience of:

- Disabilities

- Visual Impairment

- Neurodiversity

- Being part of the d/Deaf community

- Being a carer or support worker

- Facing barriers to engaging in theatre and the arts

- Working with community groups across the city

- Being an artist/creative in the city

- Providing accessible services/provision

- Health and social work including mental health, care system, criminal justice system

- Working in or accessing SEN school provision or day centre services

Once launched, the Access & Inclusion Advocates will meet monthly at Birmingham Hippodrome, sharing experience and ideas which will help to break down barriers for individual and community access to theatre.

Individuals who are part of the programme will have opportunities to engage with sector specialists, the staff and senior team at Birmingham Hippodrome, as well as other participants on the programme to explore, challenge and grow together.

Zaylie-Dawn Wilson, Head of Creative Partnerships at Birmingham Hippodrome, said: “We are really excited to launch our Access and Inclusion Advocates programme, gathering people from across the West Midlands who are keen to help inspire our access work. We are committed to ensuring that the programme is inclusive, diverse and representative of our city-region.

The team are keen to hear from applicants from all sections of society and positively encourage applications from people who are underrepresented in the arts and culture sector, including those from working class and ethnically diverse backgrounds or who have experienced racism , care leavers, and people from the LGBTQ+ community.

We believe the programme will allow us to continue to deliver high standard access provision for those who visit our theatre, involving local people in conversations to explore what else we can be doing.”

The Access & Inclusion Advocates will meet monthly for in-person sessions at Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesdays 6-8pm, from the middle of May onwards. There is no cost associated with being part of the programme.

Applications for the Access & Inclusion Advocates programme are now open until midnight on Sunday 21 April.

To find out more, including how to apply, please visit https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/access-and-inclusion-advocates/.