Billy Porter Joins Brighton & Hove Pride Fabuloso Lineup

Multi-award winning actor, musician and LGBTQ+ icon, Billy Porter has joined the lineup for Brighton & Hove Pride.

British pop idols Girls Aloud and global superstar Mika will headline the main stage at this year's joyful and fun filled FABULOSO two-day community fundraiser event at Preston Park, Brighton on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August.

Joining Porter for this spectacular line up is dancefloor and all out sensation, Sophie Ellis Bextor; pop family favourites S Club, the UK's treasured singer-songwriter Gabrielle; Kevin Aviance, Björn Again, House Gospel Choir and Danny Beard with more artists and acts to be announced over the coming months.

In a UK festival exclusive, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh will bring Girls Aloud plethora of chart-topping, award winning, dance floor filling and dazzling hits including Sound of the Underground, Love Machine, The Promise, Jump, Call the Shots, Something Kind of Ooh and many more to Brighton's brilliant, bold, brash and diverse FABULOSO festival event on the Saturday night.

Adding some extra glamour, glitter and star quality to the evening Billy Porter returns to bring his delicious disco to the park following the release of his latest album Black Mona Lisa alongside the UK's very own Murder on the Dancefloor phenomenon and FABULOSO favourite, Sophie Ellis Bextor. Also warming up the main stage crowd that day, US drag artist and musician Kevin Aviance and London's House Gospel Choir.

On Sunday, multi-platinum selling, award winning, global music and TV star, Mika will headline, bringing his energetic performance and catalogue of perfect pop hits including Grace Kelly, Love Today, Big Girl (You are Beautiful), Happy Ending, Lollipop, We Are Golden and more to the stage.

Warming up the crowd, S Club bring their infamous hit songs including Reach, S Club party, Bring It All Back and Don't Stop Movin' while Brighton & Hove Pride fan favourite, UK singer-songwriter Gabrielle will be sure to make the crowds Dreams come true. Sunday will also see acclaimed Abba tribute Björn Again bring the ultimate afternoon party to the park alongside Britain's Got Talent performer and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star, Danny Beard.

In addition to the main-stage FABULOSO will continue to host an additional array of diverse and inclusive stages and entertainment zones across the park including the Pride Dance Tent, Beefmince Dance Tent, Cabaret Big Top, Diva Dance Tent, Polyglamorous, the Cocoa Butter Club Stage, Queertown and more. Featuring over 150+ LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend including the likes of Peaches, Fat Tony, Beth McCarthy, Princess Superstar, DJ Paulette, Lynks, Horse Meat Disco, Girli and many more… stay tuned for additional line-up announcements coming soon.

Managing Director Paul Kemp comments: “Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city and this year is going to be incredibly momentous with the fantastic Girls Aloud and Mika headlining our 2 day FABULOSO community fundraiser. With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours.”

As always, the much-loved Brighton & Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Day Parade will open the weekend under this year's theme of JOY: celebrating life, spirit, and resilience. The parade will wind through the city streets in its usual spectacular colour and style, delighting the thousands of people who take to the streets to watch the event which showcases over one hundred lack charities, community groups and small businesses, our invaluable emergency services, the NHS and representatives of other Pride organisations. Other Brighton & Hove Pride favourites including the Pride Village Party and Pride Community Day & Dog Show will also make their rainbow-coloured return.

Firmly established as the UK's most popular international Pride festival, Brighton & Hove Pride is as famous, vibrant, popular, and unique as the city itself. Brighton & Hove Pride's sole ethos is to promote diversity, inclusion and education within our communities while raising much needed funds for our local LGBTQ+ charity and community groups and projects through the Brighton Rainbow Fund and Social Impact Fund.