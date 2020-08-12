Belgrade Theatre Hosts Outdoor Makers' Market

The Outdoor Makers’ Market will take place in Belgrade Square from 11am-4pm on Saturday 29 August.

Following a series of pop-up craft shops held indoors throughout the month, the Belgrade Theatre will be hosting its first Outdoor Makers' Market from 11am-4pm on Saturday 29 August.

Organised by Craft On, the Belgrade's resident needlecraft for wellbeing group, the event will see 16 local artists and makers assemble to sell their wares outside the theatre in Belgrade Square. A wide range of handmade items will be available to browse and purchase, including greetings cards, wall plaques, paintings, jewellery, dolls, dreamcatchers, felt and fused glass ornaments, knitted baby clothes and accessories, and more.

The event is child-friendly and free to attend. Throughout the day, the Belgrade café bar will also be open and serving a selection of snacks and drinks which you can enjoy either outdoors or inside the theatre's spacious foyers.

A wet weather contingency plan has also been putting place, allowing the market to take place inside the building while maintaining social distancing, should it be unable to go ahead outside as planned.

Craft On group leader Niki Doughty Lee, who is managing bookings for the pop-up shops as well as the Makers' Market, said: "We're grateful to the Belgrade Theatre for all they've done to accommodate our weekly craft sessions and to support and promote our work, so we're delighted to be able to help them in return as covid restrictions start to lift. We hope events like this will send a clear message that the theatre is now open and accessible to the community, even if shows are still unable to go ahead.

"I set up Craft On with the aim of reducing isolation and promoting mental wellbeing in Coventry - something which has never been more important than it is now that we are beginning to emerge from lockdown. Theatres like the Belgrade play a vital role in holding the community together, so we want to do everything we can to help keep them going through this difficult period and ensure their work can continue in the future."

