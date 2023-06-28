Battersea Arts Centre Reveals Autumn 2023 Season

Learn more about the lineup here.
Battersea Arts Centre has announced more unique and thrilling live performance for audiences to look forward to in 2023:
Pelin Basaran, Head of Programming at Battersea Arts Centre, says:
“We are thrilled to announce our autumn 2023 programme, featuring a line-up of extraordinary artists from around the world and across the UK, including Miet Warlop's London debut. From dissecting the Western stage's ties to capitalism, colonialism, and modernity, to exploring queer family-making and gender transition, our thought-provoking season invites audiences to reflect on the boundaries imposed by society.
We are also excited to launch the world premiere of the hip hop family musical Pied Piper by BAC Beatbox Academy. As we continue our radical Pay What You Can scheme and expand our accessibility, we continue to strive to make art and culture accessible to as many people as possible.”
As part of BAC's Relaxed Venue method and its work to remove barriers to access, BSL interpreted, audio described, sensory adaptive and captioned performances will all be available across the autumn programme. BAC is committed to making at least 90% of events in the season Relaxed.
To give everyone the information they need in order to make decisions, pre-show information can be found on bac.org.uk.
