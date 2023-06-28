Battersea Arts Centre Reveals Autumn 2023 Season

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Battersea Arts Centre Reveals Autumn 2023 Season

Battersea Arts Centre has announced more unique and thrilling live performance for audiences to look forward to in 2023:

  • Luca Rutherford kicks off the season with You Heard Me, a true story about refusing to stay quiet and the power to re-make, re-mould and disrupt (27 Sep – 14 Oct).
  • In a co-presentation with BAC and Dance Umbrella, Sonya Lindfors brings her autopsy of the Western stage, One Drop to the Grand Hall (19 – 20 Oct).

 

  • BAC Beatbox Academy returns to the stage with its new hip hop family musical Pied Piper (24 – 28 Oct), after the award-winning show and BBC documentary Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster.
     
  • One of the New York Times' best performances of 2022, One Song by Miet Warlop comes to the London for the first time for just three performances (24 – 26 Oct).
  • The World Premiere of Krishna Istha's groundbreaking durational performance First Trimester, offering a rare opportunity to contribute to and witness queer family-making, comes to the Council Chamber and will be filmed as part of a new Netflix short film (1 – 11 Nov).
  • Cade & MacAskill return to BAC this autumn with their innovative, autobiographical show The Making of Pinocchio (1 – 10 Nov), offering audiences a glimpse into their workings alongside and in response to Ivor's gender transition.

Pelin Basaran, Head of Programming at Battersea Arts Centre, says:
“We are thrilled to announce our autumn 2023 programme, featuring a line-up of extraordinary artists from around the world and across the UK, including Miet Warlop's London debut. From dissecting the Western stage's ties to capitalism, colonialism, and modernity, to exploring queer family-making and gender transition, our thought-provoking season invites audiences to reflect on the boundaries imposed by society.  

We are also excited to launch the world premiere of the hip hop family musical Pied Piper by BAC Beatbox Academy. As we continue our radical Pay What You Can scheme and expand our accessibility, we continue to strive to make art and culture accessible to as many people as possible.”


As part of BAC's Relaxed Venue method and its work to remove barriers to access, BSL interpreted, audio described, sensory adaptive and captioned performances will all be available across the autumn programme. BAC is committed to making at least 90% of events in the season Relaxed.

To give everyone the information they need in order to make decisions, pre-show information can be found on bac.org.uk.




