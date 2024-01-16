Barbican Theatre, Plymouth Appointments New Team Members

Learn more about the new appointments here!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 2 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 3 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House

The Board of the Barbican Theatre Plymouth has announced actor and artist Connor McIntyre as their new patron and the appointment of Claire Honey as Development Consultant and Laura Horton as Artistic Consultant. Both Claire and Laura will be working with the team over the quarter, following the departure of former CEO and Artistic Director Laura Kriefman.

 

Connor McIntyre is an artist and actor, well known for playing Pat Phelan in Coronation Street. Connor started his acting career at the Barbican Theatre Plymouth and had remained an advocate for the theatre. 

 

Claire Honey works across the creative industries and the social sector as a consultant with social enterprises, businesses and individuals, having formally worked as the Head of Cultural Experiences with Real Ideas CIC. 

 

Laura Horton is a playwright, facilitator, publicist and former Plymouth Laureate of Words. Her play Breathless, which she produced alongside Theatre Royal Plymouth in Edinburgh, won a Fringe First in 2022 and toured to Soho Theatre and Off-Broadway in 2023.

 

Robin Tatam, Chair of the Barbican Theatre Plymouth says “We are thrilled that Claire and Laura will be joining the theatre. Claire brings a wealth of experience from the intersection of the creative industries and the social sector and Laura's creative talent, performing arts and publicity experience will bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the space. We're excited to build on our community and youth programmes and re-establish the theatre as a strong theatrical presence in Plymouth and beyond. We also can't wait to welcome Connor as Patron, it's a beautiful full circle moment.”

 

Claire Honey says “I am deeply invested in the Barbican Theatre's significance as a cultural cornerstone in Plymouth. My commitment extends beyond consultation; it's a shared dedication to shaping its future and ensuring its enduring impact on the cultural fabric of the community. I look forward to collaborating closely with the entire team to bring forth an era of innovation, inclusivity, and creative brilliance.”

 

Laura Horton says “The Barbican Theatre was formative for me as a teenager, experiencing experimental, inventive and exciting new work here, not to mention spending many evenings in the bar. I'm honoured to start working with this brilliant team and excited to have an opportunity to fuse my experiences as a publicist, facilitator and artist to programme, support the local artistic community and explore opportunities to make the most of this beautiful, vibrant theatre. 

 

Connor McIntyre says "Over thirty years ago I wandered into the Barbican Theatre Plymouth by chance and found myself watching a rehearsal of a Steven Berkoff play, it was this experience that changed the course of my life and ignited my interest in acting and performance. As a passionate advocate for regional theatre and access to the arts I am delighted to be the new Patron of the Barbican Theatre."

 

After four years in the post CEO and Artistic Director Laura Kriefman stepped down in January 2024 to return to her creative practice.

 

Robin stated: “Laura Kriefman and I have together recognised that what is now needed is some support in defining how we operate before we decide on the next steps for the theatre.”



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Reveals 2024 Brochure; HAIRSPRAY, A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM, an Photo
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Reveals 2024 Brochure; HAIRSPRAY, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More!

The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, which recently celebrated a record-breaking pantomime season, has announced its 2024 programme. Learn more about the full lineup here!

2
Tangled Feet Announces UK Tour of BELONGINGS Photo
Tangled Feet Announces UK Tour of BELONGINGS

Acclaimed theatre ensemble Tangled Feet and Rowan Tree Dramatherapy announce the 2024 tour of Belongings, a playful, inventive and heart-warming show aimed at 7 to 11 year olds and their grown ups

3
Cast Set for Zest Theatres CAMP PHOENIX Photo
Cast Set for Zest Theatre's CAMP PHOENIX

David Carpenter and Duane Gooden will join a company of local youth cast members in Camp Phoenix, an all-new production for young people by Zest Theatre. 

4
Programming Revealed For Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024 in March Photo
Programming Revealed For Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024 in March

Storyhouse in Chester has announced the lineup for the highly anticipated Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024, which will take place Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March.    Learn more about the festival here!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Two's Company's DON'T DESTROY ME At The Arcola TheatrePhotos: First Look At Two's Company's DON'T DESTROY ME At The Arcola Theatre
Cast and Creative Team Set For UK Tour of PROTESTCast and Creative Team Set For UK Tour of PROTEST
Sebbie Hall Foundation Provides £9000 To Help Disadvantaged Young People Experience Wolverhampton Grand TheatreSebbie Hall Foundation Provides £9000 To Help Disadvantaged Young People Experience Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season LineupBritish Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Playhouse (2/17-2/17)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Garrick Theatre (2/20-2/21)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Melton Mowbray Theatre (4/23-4/23)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Gwyn Hall (3/06-3/06)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Prince of Wales Theatre (3/24-3/24)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Dorking Halls (3/26-3/26)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Loughborough Town Hall (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You