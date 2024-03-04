Barb Jungr Brings Three Nights of Concerts to London's Crazy Coqs With 'Singing Into My 70s'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary UK vocalist, Dylan and Cohen interpreter, performer and raconteur Barb Jungr will celebrate her 70th year with a three-night residency of different material each performance with different accompanists and colleagues.

She says: “Who knew? 70! So what to do? Go sit in a box? NO! I've worked with several people who found their careers catapulted to the skies after 70 so they're my role models - Marilyn Maye, my beloved Elaine Stritch turning 80 and singing Sondheim and swearing like a trouper as always. So I'm optimistic. And at this point I feel lucky to have sung with the best in the UK and USA and recorded what 20 plus albums and 25 years of Dylan and Cohen and more, and worked across the world and, come on, still have my own teeth…..largely. So I'm singing into my 70's and if I am lucky enough into my 80's and 90's. Watch out world, I plan on singing myself out the door.

“There will be three nights of performances, each with different material from my 45-year repertoire. On the May 9 it will be Jenny Carr and I with Dark Love, Chansons and More. On the 10th Simon Wallace and I will rediscover the years we spent on rivers and Bob Dylan and on the 11th my dear and highly awarded American friend John McDaniel and I will revisit The Beatles and Sting.”

‘Dark Love: Elvis, Chanson and More'

Accompanied by Jenny Carr

Thursday 9th May at 7pm

Featuring songs from my rarely performed Linn Records' Elvis collection (Love Me Tender) including Kentucky Rain and In The Ghetto. Some of my beloved anti war repertoire featuring Jacques Brel, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen.

75 mins

£27.50

Tickets:

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/barb-jungr-singing-into-my-seventies/?instance_id=917647

Dylan, The River and The Blues

Accompanied by Simon Wallace

Friday 10th May at 7pm

Featuring songs from our American sellout Men I love, Hard Rain and River collections all premiered originally in the UK at Crazy Coqs. Including songs by Jimmy Webb, Bruce Springsteen, Iggy Pop, The Waterboys and more.

75 mins

£27.50

Tickets:

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/barb-jungr-singing-into-my-seventies-2/?instance_id=917754

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel - The Best of Barb and John: Beatles and Sting

Saturday 11th May at 7pm

With US collaborator and superstar arranger and MD John McDaniel, Barb revisits Sting, The Beatles and some of their favourite songs from their Eugene O'Neill gala and New York performances. Including a Beatles love trilogy, Fragile and more to add some extra pizazz to the end of this three day festival of being ancient.

75 mins

£27.50

Tickets:

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/barb-jungr-singing-into-my-seventies-3/?instance_id=917797