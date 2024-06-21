BalletLORENT's 16+ SNOW WHITE: THE SACRIFICE Gets Newcastle Premiere This Halloween

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Magic mirrors, poisoned apples, and a smitten prince can only mean one thing. This autumn, balletLORENT is bringing back the classic fairytale Snow White to Northern Stage in Newcastle. But this time, the story will be told in two very different ways.

There's a family friendly version, suitable for ages 5+ and a brand new adults only show, which premieres on Halloween and is called Snow White: The Sacrifice.

Snow White

Friday 1 November 6.30pm Matinees Saturday 2 & Sunday 3 November 2024 2pm

The family-friendly version, suitable for ages 5+, retains all the classic elements of the original Brothers Grimm tale, which has been familiar to readers for over two centuries: a jealous mother, a beautiful daughter, a magic mirror, a place of sanctuary in the woods, a poison apple, and a handsome prince.

In balletLORENT's family-friendly version of Snow White, seven courageous miners graft for a world of opulence enjoyed by the Queen and her daughter Snow White. But the Queen's quest for eternal beauty leads her into darkness, driven by her need to be the most desired at any cost.

Retold for the modern age in the distinctive style of poet Carol Ann Duffy, family audiences can enjoy this highly accessible dance theatre performance, narrated by Lindsay Duncan.

Directed by Liv Lorent, Snow White features twelve extraordinary performers adorned in stunning costumes by Libby El-Alfy and Nasir Mazhar. Music composed by Murray Gold, stage design by Phil Eddolls, and lighting by Malcolm Rippeth.

The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews.

Snow White: The Sacrifice

Thursday 31 October and Saturday 2 November 2024 8pm

Snow White: The Sacrifice premieres at Northern Stage on Halloween. The classic fairytale of Snow White is re-imagined into a savage and hypnotising adaptation, exclusively for audiences aged 16+.

Still with its roots in The Brothers Grimm's original 19th-century storytelling, Carol Ann Duffy and Liv Lorent make a startling perspective shift in Snow White: The Sacrifice.

The familiar tale is turned on its head as the audience is plunged into the tortured inner world of the Queen, played by dancer Caroline Reece.

Delving into the psyche of a desperate woman enslaved to her own harsh reflection, a tragic story unfolds brimming with cruelty, envy, and acts of heroism. This is a tale of a woman's dread of aging and her battle against obscurity through enacting monstrous fantasies.

Directed by Liv Lorent, Snow White: The Sacrifice features twelve extraordinary performers adorned in stunning costumes by Nasir Mazhar and Libby El-Alfy. Music composed by Murray Gold, stage design by Phil Eddolls, and lighting by Malcolm Rippeth.

Snow White and Snow White: The Sacrifice will tour in Spring 2025, including Sadlers Wells (London), Doncaster, Derby, Darlington, Worthing and Hull.

Tickets Snow White (family friendly) https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/snow-white/

Tickets Snow White: The Sacrifice (16+) https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/snow-white-the-sacrifice/

Comments