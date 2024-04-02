Ballet Nights Spotlight Presents the UK Premiere of IMAGO

On April 26th and 27th the dynamic British dance duo Pett|Clausen-Knight present their compelling new duet, IMAGO, at Lanterns Studio Theatre as part of Ballet Nights' new chapter, SPOTLIGHT. James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight – formerly with Company Wayne McGregor - electrified Ballet Nights audiences in 2023 and 2024 with excerpts from In The Absence (2023) and Nerve Wire (2024).

IMAGO is a philosophical reflection on relationships: a poetic investigation into human nature.  The choreography, together with the significant flower installations, offers a visceral experience for audiences who will be able to savour – at close quarters - the empathetic exchange between these two outstanding performers. 

Says Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, Artistic Director of Ballet Nights Spotlight: “Ballet Nights Spotlight is the next step for our dance start-up, in which we shine a light on one of our audience favourites: Pett|Clausen-Knight.  We're thrilled to present the UK premiere of IMAGO in which audiences will be able to catch this riveting duo up close and in action both onstage and at the post-show Meet & Greet.  Pett|Clausen-Knight are the perfect example of a creative powerhouse who are more than ready to present a full evening of their own to our Ballet Nights audiences.  Ballet Nights is about presenting the best of the best, about closing the gap between performers and audiences.  
Pett|Clausen-Knight open another exciting chapter in our dance story.”

James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight met when they were members of Company Wayne McGregor.  They contributed to a number of works including AutoBiography, Atomos, and Tree of Codes and performed with the company at numerous venues including Sadler's Wells, Opera Garnier/Paris, The Joyce Theater/New York City, and the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. 

Their first co-choreographed duet, Splinter the Noise, was made for the Royal Ballet's Draft Works and in 2019 they formed Pett|Clausen-Knight.  Their subsequent work has garnered acclaim in Italy, Thailand, Singapore, China, and Japan. In November 2022, they premiered IMAGO, their first full-length duet work, in Italy.  The piece tours the UK later this year and in 2025.




