Ballet Nights Spotlight Presents the UK Premiere of IMAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On April 26th and 27th the dynamic British dance duo Pett|Clausen-Knight present their compelling new duet, IMAGO, at Lanterns Studio Theatre as part of Ballet Nights' new chapter, SPOTLIGHT. James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight – formerly with Company Wayne McGregor - electrified Ballet Nights audiences in 2023 and 2024 with excerpts from In The Absence (2023) and Nerve Wire (2024).

IMAGO is a philosophical reflection on relationships: a poetic investigation into human nature. The choreography, together with the significant flower installations, offers a visceral experience for audiences who will be able to savour – at close quarters - the empathetic exchange between these two outstanding performers.

Says Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, Artistic Director of Ballet Nights Spotlight: “Ballet Nights Spotlight is the next step for our dance start-up, in which we shine a light on one of our audience favourites: Pett|Clausen-Knight. We're thrilled to present the UK premiere of IMAGO in which audiences will be able to catch this riveting duo up close and in action both onstage and at the post-show Meet & Greet. Pett|Clausen-Knight are the perfect example of a creative powerhouse who are more than ready to present a full evening of their own to our Ballet Nights audiences. Ballet Nights is about presenting the best of the best, about closing the gap between performers and audiences.

Pett|Clausen-Knight open another exciting chapter in our dance story.”



James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight met when they were members of Company Wayne McGregor. They contributed to a number of works including AutoBiography, Atomos, and Tree of Codes and performed with the company at numerous venues including Sadler's Wells, Opera Garnier/Paris, The Joyce Theater/New York City, and the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

Their first co-choreographed duet, Splinter the Noise, was made for the Royal Ballet's Draft Works and in 2019 they formed Pett|Clausen-Knight. Their subsequent work has garnered acclaim in Italy, Thailand, Singapore, China, and Japan. In November 2022, they premiered IMAGO, their first full-length duet work, in Italy. The piece tours the UK later this year and in 2025.