Ballet Icons Gala Returns to the London Coliseum

Globally recognized Ballet Icons Gala will return once again at the London Coliseum on 9 March 2025. A global highlight on the ballet calendar, this much-anticipated event promises an unforgettable evening, celebrating the unparalleled beauty of classical and contemporary ballet.

The Ballet Icons Gala is an annual event that celebrates the rich heritage and future of ballet. With its tradition of presenting the world's greatest dancers and choreographic masterpieces, it has become one of the most prestigious events in the global dance calendar.

The 2025 Gala brings together a dazzling constellation of world-renowned ballet stars, including multi-awarded principals from the Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, La Scala, Berlin State Ballet, Dutch National Ballet and more. With talent from the world's leading ballet companies, this is a rare opportunity to witness the artistry of the most celebrated dancers on a single stage.

This year's Gala will captivate audiences with an extraordinary program that blends classical masterpieces with rarer classical repertoire such as Sylvia, Laurencia, and Diana and Acteon, as well as cutting-edge contemporary works - including world and UK premieres - featuring breath-taking choreography, all accompanied live by the English National Ballet Philharmonic Orchestra. This year The Ballet Icons Gala also aims to tackle the problem of the global environmental crisis by incorporating choreographic works focused on saving the planet in collaboration with the VILWERK FOUNDATION.

CAST 2025: Timofej Andrijashenko, La Scala Ballet, Sergio Bernal, William Bracewell, The Royal Ballet, António Casalinho, Bavarian State Ballet, Reece Clark, The Royal Ballet, Travis Clausen-Knight, Margarita Fernandes, Bavarian State Ballet, Mara Galeazzi, Marie-Agnès Gillot, Paris Opera Ballet, Matthew Golding, Osiel Gouneo, Bavarian State Ballet, Jason Kittelberger, Maria Kochetkova, Liudmila Konovalova, Vienna State Ballet, Lucía Lacarra, Maia Makhateli, Dutch National Ballet, Nicoletta Manni, La Scala Ballet, Inès Mcintosh, Paris Opera Ballet, Chloe Misseldine, American Ballet Theatre, Yasmine Naghdi, The Royal Ballet, Marianela Núñez, The Royal Ballet, James Pett, Giorgi Potskhishvili, Dutch National Ballet, Iana Salenko, Berlin State Ballet, Riho Sakamoto, Dutch National Ballet, Daniil Simkin, Olga Smirnova, Dutch National Ballet, David Motta Soares, Berlin State Ballet, Jacopo Tissi, Dutch National Ballet, Anna Tsygankova, Dutch National Ballet, and Shale Wagman, Paris Opera Ballet.

The gala is traditionally followed by a gala dinner at the prestigious Corinthia Hotel, attended by the performing stars and established cultural personalities, making the entire event a special social occasion. For inquiries about the gala dinner, please contact: admin@balleticons.com

