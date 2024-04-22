BUCKET LIST Comes to New Wimbledon Theatre Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Show Don't Tell Productions will present Bucket List for one night only at the New Wimbledon Theatre Studio, as part of its #FromTheFringe season in June 2024, ahead of a two-week run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Luke and Jess meet at a party. Several dates, an entire relationship and a bad breakup later, he reappears in her life to announce that he's dead. As their story is played out back and forth in time, Luke and Jess are forced to reflect on their time together and decide whether they want to carry on being in each other's lives - or afterlives. This tender, darkly funny two-hander is about being young and stupid, and older and wiser, and feeling like you're running out of time before you've even begun.

Bucket List made its debut at the Oxford Playhouse's Burton Taylor Studio from 6th-10th February 2024. It will appear for one night at the New Wimbledon Theatre Studio, before a two-week run at the Edinburgh Fringe from 12-24th August (not 18th).

This is the first play from Show Don't Tell Productions, a company dedicated to new writing, recently founded by postgraduate creative writing students at Oxford University.