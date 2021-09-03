BOLD Announces First Live Theatre Events In New BOLD Elephant Venue

Set across three floors of a vacant office building that once was a brewery, BOLD's Artistic Director Sarah Davey-Hull has opened BOLD Elephant as a performance space for immersive promenade work and new writing and a creative hub supporting freelance theatre-makers. Originally intended to launch in 2020, BOLD has been quietly gathering associate artists, renting out rehearsal space, commissioning and making short films, running networking opportunities, skills development sessions and kitting out the writer's room, self-tape room and open workspaces.

What They Forgot To Tell Us (and other stories) is a brand-new immersive theatre piece devised by the BOLD company and writer Ava Pickett. As audiences move through the BOLD Elephant building, they are invited to become a voyeur in other people's stories.

Scenes From the End of the World is a series of funny, irreverent and thought-provoking scenarios that explore the end of the world. This new writing play by award-winning playwright, lyricist and theatre-maker Chris Bush is performed site-specifically across the floors of the BOLD Elephant building in the new year.

Artistic Director Sarah Davey-Hull said about the upcoming season, "We are delighted to be launching our first venue, as a company BOLD have long been committed to making theatre in non-theatre spaces and to producing new writing in non-traditional ways. I'm very excited about this upcoming season with so many brilliant women theatre-makers as part of the company. And finally we get to share this brilliant building with an audience!"

BOLD has emerged from the bold & saucy theatre company, who has been making theatre for the last 25 years. BOLD Elephant is their first repurposed building - a 1950s office block, originally a brewery and more recently an employment agency, now transformed into a daring, playful and exuberant experiment for site-specific and immersive theatre making. A place for theatre-makers and audiences to come together, create and thrive in an inspiring space. So far they have collected a team of associate artists, commissioned seven short films shot in the venue, opened a playwriting scheme selecting three young playwrights to champion, and started BOLD Wednesdays, a regular Pay What You Can theatre skills development programme. BOLD is run by Artistic Director and founder Sarah Davey-Hull, and the Associate Artists are Enyi Okoronkwo, Marianne Badrichani, Phoebe Naughton, Sammy Dowson, Sarah Goddard, Shani Erez and Steve Harper.