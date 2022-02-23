BLOODY ELLE â€“ A GIG MUSICAL Releases Soundtrack On Bandcamp And Streaming Services

Following the successful run of Lauryn Redding's debut play at the Royal Exchange in Manchester in 2021, Rebel Productions have announced the release of the official soundtrack recording of 'Bloody Elle - a gig musical'.



'Bloody Elle - a gig musical' is a heart-warming and belly-achingly funny story about falling in love for the very first time, stuffed with stomach flipping, time-stopping moments, touches glances and kisses, set to original score of 13 tracks written and performed by Lauryn Redding.

The album, mastered by award-winning sound technician Katie Tavini whose recent credits including working on albums for Emeli SandÃ© and Arlo Parks, is available for digital download on Bandcamp and features original songs from the production including 'Losing Control', 'You & Me' and 'Nobody Heard'. 'Stop The World' is available to stream on all platforms including Spotify and iTunes from today with the album available on general streaming release from April.

The production which reopened the Royal Exchange Manchester following the closure of venues due to the global pandemic in 2020 went on to earn a nomination in the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage awards for Best Regional Production. The stage production is set to return to the stage this summer with an announcement on dates due later in the year.

Writer and performer Lauryn Redding said:

Releasing the soundtrack of Bloody Elle - a gig musical is a dream come true. To immortalise the music forever is a proper honour and I hope people enjoy it, relieve it, love it, and share the tunes for years to come.

Producer Peter J Holland said:

The love and support for 'Bloody Elle - a gig musical' was quite overwhelming when Rebel Productions co-produced with Manchester Royal Exchange to stage Lauryn Redding's debut play about first love and the celebration of queer love and others. We were inundated with letters and comments about how the production in Manchester had related to peoples own experiences and how the music was such a key part to the enjoyment of the piece and narrative of those uncertain moments we all have when discovering ourselves. We're delighted that, with the support of fans of this show we were able to recruit Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and Rusty Studios to beautifully and sensitively capture the soundtrack which showcases Lauryn's vocal talents at their very best and will allow people to enjoy the story from all over the world. 'Bloody Elle' has been such a positive journey for Rebel Productions in the last two years and we look forward to continue to share this story for many years to come.