BKLYN THE MUSICAL, SCARAMOUCHE JONES, CRUISE and More Available to Stream in March and April

stream.theatre is adding even more shows to their platform through March and April including 4 exclusive digital premieres of major new productions.

For drama fans, Shane Richie stars a new revival of Scaramouche Jones by Justin Butcher, which premieres on 26 March. This is followed in April by the world premiere of new play Cruise, written by and starring Jack Holden and set to an irresistible 80s soundtrack, that will make you laugh and cry. New comedy Adventurous, produced by Jermyn Street Theatre and starring Sara Crowe and Ian Hallard, premieres on 16th March.

stream.theatre welcomes a huge new production of Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson's BKLYN The Musical, starring Marisha Wallace, Jamie Muscato, Newton Matthews, Emma Kingston and Sejal Keshwala. It premieres on 22 March.

stream.theatre hosts two celebrations of theatre and the arts in March. On 3 March is the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund in Association with TikTok - a virtual awards ceremony featuring guest hosts and exclusive performances. On 14 March, the 21st Annual What's On Stage Awards take place, celebrating the public's chosen theatre angels, with a huge line up of special performances. Both events are filmed by stream.theatre's production studio.

Just in case that's not enough entertainment, Leave A Light On is returning to give audiences another chance to see their favourite performers in these intimate concerts. A huge 70 concerts will be returning, available throughout March and April.

There are now over 200 performances currently on sale on stream.theatre with something for everybody to enjoy this Spring.

FULL LISTINGS UPDATE:

The Poltergeist (EXTENDED: On Demand until 7 March )

From master storyteller Philip Ridley comes the four star OnComm Award Winning play The Poltergeist. 'Art's my hobby too.' Hobby?! Sasha was destined to take the art world by storm. At the age of fifteen pop stars wanted his paintings, and a new exhibition was going to make him a millionaire. But now he lives in a run-down flat with his out-of-work boyfriend, serves in a stationers, and no one's even heard of him... what went wrong? Philip Ridley's darkly comic new play is about art, family, memory, and being haunted by the life we never lived. Please not this event features Strong Language, Use of Prescription Drugs and Themes of an Adult Nature. This event's run time is 75 minutes.

One of the greatest living British writers, Philip Ridley's previous plays include The Fastest Clock in the Universe, Radiant Vermin, The Pitchfork Disney, Tender Napalm, Dark Vanilla Jungle, and Mercury Fur, as well as the screenplay for the 1990 film The Krays. With four stars: "Rare and unmissable. Will be talked about for years." - Theatre Weekly "Tightly wound, highly disciplined and unashamedly relentless." - Broadway World. "Ridley and Tramp's fast-paced and moving production, has done something truly remarkable." - OX Magazine. "Compelling, absorbing, vital, frantic, unmissable." - Everything Theatre.

Songs For A New World (on demand until 28 February)

Filmed during the first UK lockdown, entirely in isolation and on the artists smart phones, Séimí Campbell directs Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), and introducing Shem Omari James, with musical supervision by Adam Hoskins, musical direction from Josh Winstone and video editing by Danny Kaan.

"It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back."

Written by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown and sitting between musical and song cycle, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices that we make as it transports audiences through time and space. This topical piece is an examination of a defining moment in history, a reflection of the state of the world in the Summer of 2020.

Evening Standard Future Theatre Awards in Association With TikTok (3 March)

Join us at the virtual awards ceremony for the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund, in association with TikTok, on Wednesday 3rd March, 7pm (GMT). Watch as 12 recipients are each awarded a share of a £120,000 prize fund created to support emerging talent in British Theatre. With special guest hosts and exclusive West End performances, the 45-minute event is not to be missed. #FutureTheatreFund #TikTokBreakOutStar

ON DEMAND CHILDREN'S THEATRE:

Pongo's Party (On demand through to 31 March 2021)

You are invited to... PONGO'S PARTY! The children's show now streaming online, featuring the voice of children's TV favourite Justin Fletcher as Pongo the Pig! Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hft7-Dwp8WI&t=1s "Today is the day that Pongo the Pig has been waiting for - that's right, it's his birthday! He's been dropping hints to his friends all year, so is looking forward to a fantastic party... but the trouble is, nobody seems to remember! Molly-Moo the Cow is making a mess baking, Sheena the Sheep is rehearsing with her band, and Marty MacDonald is in the middle of decorating - whatever can they be up to? And as if that wasn't bad enough, it looks as though someone is taking Pongo's birthday presents too - whoever can it be?"

Dress in your best party clothes and help make Pongo's Party a day to remember, by joining in a show full of fun, songs and laughter!" With a colourful farmyard and host of loveable puppet characters, Pongo's Party is a family show particularly suitable for 2 - 7 year olds. Songs include: The Hokey Cokey, Wheels On The Bus, Pat-A-Cake, I Am The Music Man, Old MacDonald Had A Farm, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and more!

ON DEMAND CHILDREN'S THEATRE:

The Velveteen Rabbit (On demand through to 31 March 2021)

A boy awakens to discover a Velveteen Rabbit among his gifts. Adored at first, then cast to the toy box, the Rabbit is snubbed by the other toys for being old-fashioned. Over time, a friendship blossoms. The Rabbit learns what it means to be loved by the Boy - and the smiles and tears that come from being "real".

ON DEMAND CHILDREN'S THEATRE:

GRIMMZ Fairy Tales (On demand through to 31 March 2021)

Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop fable story dance-pop sensation, have come back home to the city where they grew up to give a concert. The brothers put a modern spin on valuable life lessons in Snow White and the Seven Shawties, Down with Rapunzel, Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Hood, and their brand new release based on Rumpelstiltskin.

ON DEMAND CHILDREN'S THEATRE:

Tropical Secrets: Holocaust Refugees in Cuba (On demand through to 31 March 2021)

11-year-old Daniel escapes Nazi Germany and finds himself alone on the shores of Havana, Cuba. He meets a spirited girl with some painful secrets of her own. Through their unlikely bond, she introduces Daniel to the language, music and history of Cuban culture. However, once Cuba enters the war these two friends are faced with dangerous choices that test their friendship

WEST END MUSICAL DRIVE IN (26 - 28 February, 5-7, 12-14, 19-21 March 2021)

The first of its kind in the UK, West End Musical Drive In is a much-loved and unique series of immersive concerts, which last year provided many performers with their first live opportunity to perform during the pandemic. Thousands of fans took to their cars to support and celebrate the magic of musical theatre and now, through streaming, more people can experience these amazing events and relish in the electric festival atmosphere from the comfort of your home.

26 - 28 February at 7pm nightly

Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maddie Bullyment, Courtney Bowman, Natalie May Paris, Jodie Steele, Sophie Isaacs, Vicki Manser, Courtney Stapleton, Collete Guitart, and Shekinah 'Shaka' McFarlane

Run Time: 2 hours (approx.)

5 -7 March at 7pm nightly

Alice Fearn, Laura Pick, Emma Hatton, Sophie Evans and Shanay Holmes

Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

12-14 March at 7pm nightly

Trevor Dion Nicholas, Hiba Elchikhe, Matthew Croke and Shanay Holmes

Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

19-21 March at 7pm nightly

Lucie Jones, Jon Robyns, Kelly Agbowu and Shanay Holmes

Run Time: 1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

XCALIBUR (until 28 February 2021)

The musical scene thrives in South Korea with Xcalibur. The production showcases the journey of King Arthur, exploring his discovery of new-found responsibility as a young leader and getting married to the love of his life, Guinevere only to experience a reality far from what was expected.

Xcalibur, directed by Stephen Rayne, premiered in Korea on June 15, 2019 at the sprawling Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul, Korea. The production was the most anticipated show of the Korean season with an all-star cast including Kai, in the role of King Arthur, and was the latest collaboration between Grammy- and Tony-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, playwright Ivan Menchell and lyricist Robin Lerner.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (26 February - 14 March 2021)

This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.

Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role.

This production was filmed at Southwark Playhouse in January 2021 and is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England

Run Time : 2 Hours plus an interval (approx)

Ticket Price : £15.00 plus £3.00 transaction fee

Waiting in the Wings (27 February 2021)

Live Performance from 6 London West End performers direct to your homes.

An evening of Musical Theatre Favourites live from the Tyne Theatre stage featuring Jenna Boyd (Come From Away UK), Danny Whitehead (Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, London) Jacqueline Hughes (Elphaba in Wicked International Tour), Manon Taris (Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Cosette in Les Miserables, Paris) Joseph Claus (The Phantom of the Opera, London) and Kris Manuel (The Phantom of the Opera, London).

GWLAD! (1 March 2021)

The West End of Wales are proud to present Gwlad! - an online celebration of Wales for St. David's Day.

The West End of Wales (Community Interest Company) is a collective of professional Welsh musicians who are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and are excited to host a stellar line-up Welsh soloists and ensembles in an online concert bringing the Nation together to celebrating the patron Saint of Wales.

Featuring stars from London's West End - such as John Owen- Jones and Lucie Jones, both accompanied by The West End of Wales Orchestra - comedian Rhod Gilbert, the former official Harpist to HRH The Prince of Wales and international recording artist Claire Jones. Joining them, we have ensembles such as The Cory Band, Only Men Aloud, Bella Voce, Choirs for Goodand Morriston Orpheus Choir, and a special performance by the Fanfare Trumpets of The Welsh Guards. Other soloists include Kizzy Crawford, Rhydian Jenkins, Aaron Pryce-Lewis and John Rodge.

This event is proudly supported by Bluestone National Park Resort.

LIVE AT THE PHOENIX ARTS CLUB: COLLABRO (5 - 7 March 2021)

The last of three smash hit, intimate concerts filmed at London's famous Phoenix Artist Club and produced by Lambert Jackson make their stream.theatre debut.

Don't miss this chance to see your favourite BGT champions debuting some songs from their newest album, 'Love Like This' as well as your favourite classics, at the gorgeous Phoenix Arts Club. The boys couldn't miss this opportunity to get together and sing some of their favourite tracks, both new and old.

Daddy Long Legs (8 - 14 March 2021)

Filmed in Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin.

Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire-a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters, and "Downton Abbey" - this beloved tale tells the story of Jerusha Abbott the "Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home" and her mysterious benefactor who decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor's identity - so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs. Starring Róisín Sullivan as Jerusha Abbott and Eoin Cannon as Jervis Pendleton

Geometry of Fear (8 - 14 March 2021, then On Demand)

Presented by Matsena Productions and filmed in Messums Wiltshire.

Geometry of Fear is a work synthesised by the legacy and output of revolutionary British Sculptor 'Elisabeth Frink' and the seismic changes we have experienced in our lives caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement. Geometry of Fear explores the cross-section between today's socio-political landscape and the works of Elisabeth Frink that centre around post Second World War Britain. The day to day fear experienced in society in the mid 20th Century is very similar to what we're experiencing now. Nations clashing, Britain Vs Germany has turned into a clash of ideas, white vs black, police vs protestors. All this civil unrest brews fear. Fear due to uncertainty, but that fear is met with danger which becomes a perfect catalyst for anger, therefore spinning an endless cycle of violence.

21st Annual What's On Stage Awards (14 March 2021)

Celebrate UK theatre with this unique star-studded ceremony broadcast direct to your home wherever you are in the world! This year the Awards will be a little different...

The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday 14 March at 7pm GMT and hosted by the sensational Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson. This celebration of UK theatre will include thrilling performances from musicals that were cut short in 2020 along with brand-new shows we all hope to see in 2021 and beyond. Plus we're expecting some 'surprise' 21st birthday messages from your favourite performers and creatives!

More information on the line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, instead of nominating performers, shows and creatives, you will be able to nominate your Angel - someone who has been a source of love, support and kindness during the pandemic. 21 Angels will be selected and announced on the night and they'll be treated to a trip to the theatre once live performances return. Click Here to Find out how to nominate your Angel.

Don't miss your chance to join audiences across the globe on Sunday 14 March and stand shoulder to shoulder with those in our industry celebrating the vital contribution theatre makes to the world, financially and emotionally. Theatre will be back, bigger, better and stronger than ever.

Run Time : 1 Hour 30mins

Leave A Light On (15 March - 24 April 2021)

A host of West End Stars performing from their house, to yours! This is your chance to relive 71 of these intimate concerts for their encore.

Filmed during the first lockdown in 2020, these shows are of the Leave A Light On concert series, previously streamed last year produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also provide entertainment for people in self-isolation and lockdowns across the world.

Run Time : Each concert runs between 45 and 60 minutes (approx.)

Adventurous (16-28 March 2021)

AN ONLINE DATING COMEDY

Ros is looking for romance. Richard needs a new companion. They're a match! But the year is 2020, and dating isn't simple. From glitchy Zoom introductions, to their socially distanced first date in an actual restaurant, Adventurous follows the twists and turns of Ros and Richard's relationship as they negotiate technology, treachery...and tortoises.

Filmed in lockdown, this is the premiere of actor Ian Hallard's debut play. Both comic and touching, Adventurous tells the unexpected story of two single souls with an unstable connection. It reunites Hallard with Olivier Award-winner Sara Crowe following their many double-acts in Tonight at 8.30. This online only production is a heartwarming and hilarious treat...

Run Time : 60 Mins (approx.)

Roles We'll Never Play (19-21 March 2021)

Following on from two successful years of concerts in London, Tom Duern presents Roles We'll Never Play, recorded live during its sell out run at the Apollo Theatre, in the heart of London's West End in December 2020. Returning to Stream.Theatre by popular demand, now you have one more chance to see this critically acclaimed production from the comfort of your own home!

Roles We'll Never Play will see performers singing songs outside of their casting brackets for one night only... There are NO limits! Featuring an exceptional cast of over 25 performers and a live band, expect big performances and show stopping vocals.

The concert is directed by Sasha Regan with Musical Direction by Flynn Sturgeon and hosted by Carl Mullaney. The concert is produced by Tom Duern.

Please note, the show contains some strong language.

Run Time : 2hr 30min (including a 20 minute interval)

BKLYN The Musical (22 March - 4 April 2021)

Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale.

The BKLYN cast for this online production includes Emma Kingston as Brooklyn, who has previously starred in Evita and In The Heights. Jamie Muscato plays Taylor, last in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, with Waitress' Marisha Wallace as Paradice. Sejal Keshwala will play Faith, with Newtion Matthews as the Street Singer.

Produced by Lambert Jackson Productions and filmed at Ugly Duck, London Bridge this brand new virtual production will stream for 10 scheduled performances (see times below) before being available to view On Demand from 29th March.

Run Time : 2 Hours (approx.)

Scaramouche Jones (22 March - 11 April 2021)

Much-loved and multi-talented stage and screen actor Shane Richie (EastEnders; The Entertainer; One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest; I'm a Celebrity- Get Me Out of Here!) will take on the role of the titular tragic clown in the digital revival of Justin Butcher's absorbing solo show, Scaramouche Jones. This is the latest production from Ginger Quiff Media - the OnCom award-winning team behind the acclaimed revivals of Martin Sherman's Rose starring Dame Maureen Lipman, and Little Wars (The Guardian and New York Times top picks) featuring Juliet Stevenson and Linda Bassett

Directed by Olivier Award-nominee Ian Talbot (The Pirates of Penzance, Regents Park Open Air Theatre; The Mousetrap, West End), this bizarre, comic, and heartfelt piece tells of a clown unmasked. Butcher's magical storytelling bursts with exoticism and lyrical prose as Scaramouche finds himself caught in the riptides of a cruel and changing world.

This powerful one-man drama recounts an epic and mesmerising tale of a life shaped by extraordinary misfortunes, from the shores of Trinidad to England by way of slave ships, Italian royalty, and Croatian concentration camps. A witness to pivotal moments of the 20th century, Scaramouche finds himself at the dawn of a new millennium, marking his own centenary and preparing for death.

Run Time - 2 Hours including interval (approx.

All Male G&S: Pirates of Penzance (29 March - 5 April 2021)

Filmed live at the Palace Theatre, London in December 2020.

Sasha Regan's All Male Company of pirates and their winsome lasses are set to bring audiences one night of joy and laughter with their inventive new take on Gilbert & Sullivan's much loved THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE. Features a shipshape cast singing songs including: "I am a Pirate King"; "Oh, happy day, with joyous glee" and "A rollicking band of pirates we". They are sure to Raise the Roof off the Palace Theatre!

Expect plenty of onboard japes from the swashbuckling crew who are braving the high seas with rum and hand-sanitisers to bring you a socially distanced, Covid-secure show. A much-needed escape for families and friends who are looking for some festive spirit to banish lockdown blues.

The production was first staged at The Union Theatre in the heart of Southwark over a decade ago where it was a runaway success winning Best Off-West End Production at The WhatsOnStage Awards in 2009. Pirates transferred to Wilton's Music Hall for a 6-week run and on to The Rose Theatre, Kingston before the All Male Company set sail on a tour of Australia culminating in a month-long run at Cate Blanchett's prestigious Sydney Theatre. There was a subsequent UK Tour in 2015 and another critically acclaimed run at the beautiful Wilton's Music Hall last year.

The Ceremony (5 - 11 April 2021)

A 'work in progress' one act comedy play written by and starring Catherine Tyldesley.

Canal Street. Manchester.

Donna Dium, Life Coach and Self-taught Shamaness, together with her long suffering assistant Ada, prepares to welcome you to a very special occasion - The Ceremony.

Following a string of appearances on daytime chat shows and armed with fifty quid's worth of Ayahuasca from Bury Market, the scene is set for Donna to make her first ever attempt to contact the spirit world.. What could possibly go wrong?

The evening soon derails into chaos, tears and laughter, as her oblivious guests purge themselves of their hidden ghosts.

Not only her foray as a playwright, Coronation Street and Scarborough star, Catherine Tyldesley will also lead the all-star cast made up of British TV Veteran Sue Johnston (The Royle Family, Brookside, Coronation Street), Paula Lane (Coronation Street), Samantha Giles (Emmerdale, Where The Heart Is), Stephen Rahman-Hughes (Emmerdale, Eastenders) and winner of the BBC's I'd Do Anything, West End leading lady, Jodie Prenger.

This brand new work in progress comedy is filmed on an empty stage at the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall with all proceeds from this production donated to Acting for Others, Theatre Artists Fund & Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Run time approx 40 minutes.

This production contains strong language (which may be unsuitable for children).

Cruise (15 - 25 April 2021)

Cruise is the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer's last night on Earth.

When Michael is diagnosed with HIV in 1984, he's told he'll have four years to live - at most. So, with the clock ticking, he and his partner, Dave, decide to sell their house, flog the car, spend everything they have and party like it's the last days of Rome. When Dave dies two years later, Michael doubles down on his hedonistic ways, spending what little he has left and drowning himself in drink and drugs.

On the last night of his four year countdown - the 29th February, 1988 - Michael decides to go out with a bang. He puts on his favourite jacket, heads for Soho, and embarks on a long night of farewells. He says his goodbyes to friends, enemies and strangers; old haunts, dive bars, cafes, clubs and pubs; his brothers, sisters, allies and exes. He dances, sings, and says yes to everything and everyone. Then, with all his affairs taken care of, Michael promptly... survives.

Michael got lucky, and he goes on to live to a ripe old age. Michael has been given the gift of life; but what kind of life can he now live?

Based on a true story and centred on one night in Soho, CRUISE is a celebration of queer culture; a kaleidoscopic musical and spoken word tribute to the veterans of the AIDs crisis; an urgent piece of theatre, with an irresistible 80s soundtrack, which will make you laugh, make you cry, and which inspires us all to live every day as if it's our last.

Run Time : 90 mins (approx.)