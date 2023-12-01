BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Revealed as Wolverhampton Grand's 2024 - 25 Pantomime

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will run from Saturday 30 November 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced BEAUTY AND THE BEAST as next year's pantomime, a first for the Grand Theatre stage at Christmas.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for the 2024/25 pantomime season will be written by and star Ian Adams and Tam Ryan, the duo behind this year's production of Snow White. Your favourite panto mother-and-son duo return for their eighth and fourth year respectively.

Join us as we journey into an enchanted castle with Princess Beauty who discovers a host of magical characters cursed under the spell of an evil Queen, including a fearsome beast!

Can she see him for more than a monster? Will he learn to love another in the ultimate adventure to turn him back into a prince before the final petal falls from an enchanted rose? Find out in a spectacular pantomime at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre!  

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will run from Saturday 30 November 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025. Tickets will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 10am online on Monday 4 December 2023 and public sales begin at 10am online on Friday 8 December 2023.

Further casting for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be announced soon.

Adrian Jackson, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre said; “As we prepare to open Snow White this year, we're already hugely excited about presenting a pantomime title, never before seen at the Grand Theatre next year! Beauty and the Beast will be another spectacular family pantomime, produced at the Grand Theatre with Ian Adams and Tam Ryan once again at the helm of writing and starring. There is always huge excitement around the Grand Theatre panto and we advise early booking to secure the best seats in the house. We look forward to welcoming the whole family at the most magical time of year!”

Tickets for the 2023/34 pantomime SNOW WHITE can be booked online now.

The 2024/25 pantomime BEAUTY AND THE BEAST public sale begins at 10am online on Friday 8 December 2023.




