BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to The Malthouse Theatre

The production will play for a strictly limited run from 10 – 24 December 2021. 

Jan. 27, 2021  

Canterbury's newest arts venue, The Malthouse Theatre, will play host to a dazzling pantomime this Christmas with a glittering new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST which will play for a strictly limited run from 10 - 24 December 2021.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy and catchy songs, the production will be written by legendary pantomime dame Paul Tate, who will also star as Mona Lot, and will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner, lighting design by Seb Blaber and Sound Design by Phil Wilson.

Full casting is to be announced imminently.

Tickets are on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk with group and school bookings also available.


