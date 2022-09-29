BEAUTIFUL Comes to the Belgrade in November

From Tues 1 - Sat 5 Nov, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical takes to the Belgrade Theatre's Main Stage for a week of uplifting performances, charting the incredible story of one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of all time.

Taking on the role of Carole King is Molly-Grace Cutler (The Worst Witch, Girls Don't Play Guitars), and playing her husband and writing partner Gerry Goffin is Tom Milner (Holby City, Waterloo Road). Molly-Grace and Tom both previously appeared at the Belgrade in 2018's We'll Live and Die in These Towns, which saw them both taking on similar actor-musician roles.

Accompanying them are Seren Sandham-Davies (Crazy For You, Brassed Off) as Cynthia Weil and Jos Slovick (Once) as Barry Mann, writing duo and best friends to King and Goffin.

Garry Robson plays music producer and talent manager Don Kirshner, and Claire Greenway, who originated the role of Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act at the London Palladium, will play Carole's mother Genie Klein. Dan de Cruz is the production's on-stage Musical Director. The cast is completed by Naomi Alade, Kemi Clarke, Chris Coxon, Amena El-Kindy, Louise Francis, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Jessica Jolleys, Sorrel Jordan, Myles Miller, Peter Mooney, Adrien Spencer and Kevin Yates.

Based on the story of Carole King's remarkable rise from singer-songwriter to chart-topping music legend, this production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will take audiences back to the heart of King's landmark 1971 album Tapestry.

The musical is directed by Nikolai Foster (Artistic Director at Curve), whose recent credits include acclaimed five-star productions of A Chorus Line, West Side Story and 2020's streamed production of Sunset Boulevard - at Home.

Nikolai Foster said: "Carole King's body of work speaks for itself and it is an honour to work on a show which celebrates some of the greatest pop songs ever written and the extraordinary life of the woman who has provided the soundtrack to our lives across the decades.

"In Molly-Grace Cutler, we have the perfect actor to lead our production and embody the spirit of King's supreme artistry. Molly leads a phenomenal company of actor-musicians, who will recreate all the hits live onstage."

Featuring countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of my Baby, You've Got a Friend, Up on the Roof, Locomotion and You've Lost That Loving Feeling, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is written by Douglas McGrath, with songs by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical takes to the Belgrade's Main Stage from Tues 1 - Sat 5 Nov. Tickets are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 024 7655 3055. Phone lines are open 10:30am-2pm, Mon-Sat.