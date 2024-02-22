BARNES' PEOPLE Returns to Original Online's Digital Theatre Library This Week

Barnes' People, a selection of exquisitely crafted theatrical monologues written by Peter Barnes (The Ruling Class) and performed by four of the country's leading actors, returns to Original Online's digital theatre library from Friday 23 February 2024.

Performed by Jon Culshaw, Matthew Kelly, Jemma Redgrave and Adrian Scarborough, and directed by Philip Franks and Charlotte Peters, the monologues were originally filmed on stage at the Theatre Royal Windsor in 2021.

To book, visit Original Theatre's website: originaltheatre.com/productions/barnes-people.

Members can watch on demand from Friday 23 February at 5pm. Become a Member from £8.99/month* for early access to this re-release and the rest of Original Theatre's online catalogue (*renewing monthly, cancel anytime, effective at the end of the billing period). General release is from Monday 26 February at 5pm, with 48 hours rental for £5.99.

The Barnes' People monologues, in the order they appear, are:

Billy & Me starring Jon Culshaw and directed by Charlotte Peters. For Michael Jennings the only way to fight the voices in his head is to bring them life. In fact he's made a career from it. Now seemingly alone on an empty stage, Billy, his stage partner of 25 years keeps interrupting him. Which would be fine, except that Billy is a puppet. Billy and Me is a hilarious and daring examination exploring what happens when a ventriloquist lets the puppets take control.

Losing Myself starring Matthew Kelly and directed by Philip Franks. Adams used to have everything with the world at his feet. Now he's lost his faith… and his rocking horse. On a solitary bench within the hallowed confines of one of London's forgotten churchyards Adams sits on a bench for his final conversation with an old friend. With poignancy and profundity he must come to terms with who he has become and where he is going, but it's going to rain and the bulldozers are moving in.

Rosa starring Jemma Redgrave and directed by Philip Franks. Dr Rosa Hamilton is tired. After twenty years of battling the system, drowning in paperwork and watching patients fade away in care homes, she's tired, she's angry - and she really wants a drink. Especially as she's about to dictate the most important letter of her life.

True Born Englishman starring Adrian Scarborough and directed by Philip Franks. Leslie has been a footman at Buckingham palace for thirty years. A life of service, a life of discretion... and lifetime of secrets. Originally banned from broadcast by the BBC and never seen before, this world premiere takes you behind the scenes of the most famous of royal palaces for an unforgettable audience with a true born Englishman.

Barnes' People is produced by Alastair Whatley (Artistic Director of Original Theatre) and David Morley (Perfectly Normal Productions).

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I am delighted to once again be sharing these superb plays by Peter Barnes with our online audiences. Featuring superb performances by some of our best actors, these plays, rarely seen, offer four perfect miniatures which added together form into something far bigger, more profound and which offer a glimpse behind the veneer of four ordinary lives lived in the most extraordinary of ways.”