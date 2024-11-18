BAD SANTA Comes to Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christmas cabaret, stand-up comedy, burlesque and naughty musical theatre all rolled into one, A Very Naughty Christmas is Australia's most successful Christmas musical show and is coming to London for the very first time for Winter 2024.

The UK premier of A Very Naughty Christmas at Southwark Playhouse Elephant will star Australian actors Kirby Burgess (The Great Gatsby, Elvis, The Voice Australia), Shay Debney (Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Queensland Ballet), Alexia Brinsley (Magic Mike Live! Australia), Rebecca Rolle (A Very Naughty Christmas Australia), Jack Lark (Jack 'n' Gin), British actors Chris O'Mara (Cabaret) and Rachel MacDougall (The King and I) with Australian actor Stephen Hirst (Elvis, A Very Naughty Christmas Australia), filling the boots of Bad Santa for the eight consecutive year. Live music for the show will be performed by professional percussionist Lisa Martin (ABBA Voyage, SIX) and Musical Director Joanne King.

Australian actors Stephen Hirst, Shay Debney and Rebecca Rolle have all starred in the A Very Naughty Christmas Australia and now reprise their roles for the show's London debut; Australian actors Alexia Brinsley and Jack Lark make their UK stage debut; award winning Australian film actress and singer Kirby Burgess stars in the show for the first time; young British actress Rachel MacDougall from Gurnsey appears on the UK stage for only the second time following her West End debut in The King and I at the Dominion Theatre earlier this year alongside Scottish actor and Gym Shark model Chris O'Mara who joins the cast after two years at the Kit Kat Club.

For fans of Magic Mike, La Clique and The Play That Goes Wrong, A Very Naughty Christmas is a spectacular, sexy, silly, naughty and hilarious take on Christmas which is strictly for over 18s only.

With a playlist of Christmas classics as you've never heard them before(!) A Very Naughty Christmas is a comedy concert packed with stand-up, skits, parodied songs, dancing, singing, burlesque and a whole bunch of silliness. Having achieved cult status with sell out shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, this hit show is ready to storm the London stage.

Opening at London's Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 28th November, A Very Naughty Christmas will run until mid-January with tickets on sale in July starting at £24. The show features a live band and a cast of 8 actors, with Australia's original “Bad Santa” – the actor Stephen Hirst – coming over to London for the full run of the show.

Produced by Australian outfit Woodward Productions (The Woman In Black, Jersey Boys) and exec produced by London's Glass Half Full Productions (9 to 5: The Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical), A Very Naughty Christmas is the creation of Australian theatre maestros Alex Woodward and Daniel Venz, having sold over 40,000 tickets in Australia.

A clever, funny, adults-only burlesque-meets-musical-theatre, A Very Naughty Christmas is the perfect show to get you in the holiday mood this Christmas.

