BACON Comes to the Finborough Theatre Next Month

In a production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre, the world premiere of Sophie Swithinbank's award-winning drama Bacon opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 1 March 2022 (Press Nights: Thursday, 3 March 2022 and Friday, 4 March 2022 at 7.30pm).



Isleworth, London. It's Year 10's first day back at school. Mark is new and too scared to make friends. Darren is out-of-control and too scary to make friends. The two need each other, but neither of them would ever admit it.



Worlds apart, but more similar than they realise, the pair form a complex and manipulative relationship that leads them blindly into a murky and dangerous experiment...which will shape their lives for years to come.



An unashamed and unexpectedly humorous look at masculinity, sexuality and power, through a smudged and heated teenage lens.



First developed at the Soho Theatre in 2018, Bacon won playwright Sophie Swithinbank Soho Theatre's prestigious Tony Craze Award, and is also currently in development for a TV adaptation with a major production company.



This production contains strong language, sexual references and sensitive subject matter.



Playwright Sophie Swithinbank won Soho Theatre's Tony Craze Award for Bacon. Her other plays include Circle Game, originally written for Oxford School of Drama, which was shortlisted for the Phil Fox Award 2020, Even In Arcadia (longlisted for the Verity Bargate Award), The Fellowship (Picturedrome, University of Northampton), Where There Is Smoke (National Theatre Learning), Come Inside (Bush Theatre) and The Superhero (Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith). She also teaches Playwriting at the University of Northampton.



Director Matthew Iliffe's productions at the Finborough Theatre include Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties, Lionel Bart and Alun Owen's musical Maggie May, Colleen Murphy's new play Geography of Fire/La Furie et sa Géographie as part of Vibrant 2019 - A Festival of Finborough Playwrights and the Finborough Theatre's lockdown online production of the classic Victorian comedy Masks and Faces. He previously directed Jake Brunger's Four Play (Above The Stag) and the European premiere of The Burnt Part Boys which was nominated for the OffWestEnd Award for Best Director and Best Musical Production (Park Theatre). Matthew graduated from the University of Bristol with a first-class honours degree in Theatre and Performance Studies, and trained on the StoneCrabs Young Directors Programme, in association with The Albany. He has served as an assistant director for National Youth Music Theatre, Insane Root Theatre Company and Changeling Theatre, and as associate director on Musik (Leicester Square Theatre).