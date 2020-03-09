Author Lisa Taddeo Will Tour The UK To Celebrate The Paperback Publication Of Novel 'Three Women'

Lisa Taddeo will be embarking on a UK tour to celebrate the paperback publication of her #1 Sunday Times bestselling novel Three Women. The tour will take in an initial 2 dates across the UK, beginning at Quay's Theatre, The Lowry in Salford on 28th May and concluding at London's prestigious Southbank Centre on 31st May. Tickets are available at 10am, Thursday 12th March via www.fane.co.uk/lisa-taddeo.

All Lina ever wanted was to be desired. How did she end up in a marriage with two children and a husband who wouldn't touch her?

All Maggie wanted was for someone to believe in her. How did she end up in a relationship with her teacher and then in court, a hated pariah in her small town?

All Sloane wanted was to feel loved and worthy. How did she end up burying her past and confused about her present, having sex with other men and women in front of her husband?

Join Lisa Taddeo, author of the UK and US bestseller Three Women, live in conversation to celebrate paperback publication of her literary sensation. In the past year, Taddeo has gone from being a relatively little-known journalist to one of the most celebrated authors of recent times, thanks to her extraordinary debut book: a record of unmet needs, unspoken thoughts, disappointments, hopes and unrelenting obsessions. The US author spent more than eight years on the book, talking to three American women about sex, desire and the needs that unite us all. Once she found her subjects, she spent months with them, even moving to their towns to be part of their daily lives.

Don't miss this chance to join the author of this publishing sensation in a rare live appearance, for a thought-provoking discussion about her raw, lyrical debut that tests the boundaries of non-fiction.

Further tour dates will be added in due course in collaboration with Waterstones, the Waterstones edition of Three Women will also include exclusive new content from Lisa Taddeo and will be available to purchase during the tour.

Tickets for Lisa Taddeo: Three Women are on sale 10 am, Thursday 12th March, available from www.fane.co.uk/lisa-taddeo.

Tour Dates

28th May Quay's Theatre, The Lowry, Salford www.thelowry.com

31st May Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre www.southbankcentre.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You