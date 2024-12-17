Asi Wind's INCREDIBLY HUMAN to Play Final Performance in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of his sold-out New York show, the UK premiere of Asi Wind's new stage production Incredibly Human has been captivating West End audiences in the intimate surroundings of the Underbelly Boulevard in the heart of London's Soho.

Now, this festive season marks the final chance for audiences to enjoy the production ahead of the strictly limited season coming to an end on Sunday 5 January 2025.

His sensational magic has astounded the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Clarkson and Jeremy Vine and his appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has become one of the most-watched performances in the show's history, boasting over 16 million views on YouTube.

Asi Wind's Incredibly Human is shrouded in mystery. Yet, those familiar with his performances know to expect jaw-dropping feats of magic and mind-reading, promising an utterly unique and captivating night out.

Tickets are limited as Incredibly Human plays its final West End performances at the Underbelly Boulevard on Sunday 5 January 2025.

Audiences also have the chance to unlock the extraordinary with a limited number of VIP tickets available at each performance. VIP ticket holdsers will enjoy prime seats for the show as well as a special small capacity 25-minute private closeup magic performance and Q&A session with Asi Wind.

